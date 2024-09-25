Novo Grilled By Senate, PhRMA’s IRA Win and BMS’ KarXT Awaits Approval

New revelations from the showdown between Novo Nordisk’s CEO and Bernie Sanders’ Senate health committee Tuesday; PhRMA’s legal victory in IRA case; the federal interest rate cut and anticipated approval for schizophrenia.
Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen testified Tuesday in front of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Senate health committee regarding the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy—with some interesting takeaways. Meanwhile, PhRMA scored a rare win as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the trade group’s favor, sending its complaint against the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) back to a lower Texas court. Looking ahead, 15 more drugs are expected to be negotiated under the IRA next year, including Novo’s Ozempic.
Last week, the Federal Reserve cut the federal interest rate by half a percentage point—a move that was expected and met with a collective shrug from the biotech market, with experts skeptical of its impact.
Elsewhere, the schizophrenia space is gearing up for an FDA decision on BMS’ KarXT. If approved, KarXT would be the first novel drug for the neuropsychiatric disease in decades. And on the obesity front, Novo’s oral cannabinoid receptor 1 drug elicited impressive weight loss in a Phase IIa trial, with some adverse events, and young startup Metsera touted robust Phase I data for its injectable GLP-1 candidate.