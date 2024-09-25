SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Novo Grilled By Senate, PhRMA’s IRA Win and BMS’ KarXT Awaits Approval

September 25, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

New revelations from the showdown between Novo Nordisk’s CEO and Bernie Sanders’ Senate health committee Tuesday; PhRMA’s legal victory in IRA case; the federal interest rate cut and anticipated approval for schizophrenia.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen ⁠testified⁠ Tuesday in front of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Senate health committee regarding the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy—with some interesting takeaways. Meanwhile, PhRMA scored a rare win as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ⁠ruled⁠ in the trade group’s favor, sending its complaint against the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) back to a lower Texas court. Looking ahead, 15 more drugs are expected to be negotiated under the IRA next year, including Novo’s Ozempic.

Last week, the Federal Reserve cut the ⁠federal interest rate⁠ by half a percentage point—a move that was expected and met with a collective shrug from the biotech market, with experts skeptical of its impact.

Elsewhere, the ⁠schizophrenia space⁠ is ⁠gearing up⁠ for an FDA decision on BMS’ KarXT. If approved, KarXT would be the first novel drug for the neuropsychiatric disease in decades. And on the obesity front, Novo’s ⁠oral cannabinoid receptor 1 drug⁠ elicited impressive weight loss in a Phase IIa trial, with some adverse events, and young startup Metsera ⁠touted⁠ robust Phase I data for its injectable GLP-1 candidate.

Podcasts GLP-1 Weight loss Obesity Schizophrenia Policy IRA Drug pricing
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Policy
Novo’s Ozempic Seen as Shoo-In for Next Round of Medicare Price Negotiations
September 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Bluebird Bio to Lay Off 25% of Workforce
September 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale on pale blue wood background. Analog scale operated with spring that pressure is calibrated to translate tension into a mass readout.
Weight Loss
New Weight Loss Biotech Metsera Stuns with 7.5% Weight Loss, Few Side Effects
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Robot hand with gear wheels. 3d illustration.
Deals
Flagship’s AI Company Generate Inks Deal Worth up to $1B With Novartis
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong