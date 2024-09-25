Novo Grilled By Senate, PhRMA’s IRA Win and BMS’ KarXT Awaits Approval

> Listen on Spotify

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen ⁠testified⁠ Tuesday in front of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Senate health committee regarding the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy—with some interesting takeaways. Meanwhile, PhRMA scored a rare win as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ⁠ruled⁠ in the trade group’s favor, sending its complaint against the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) back to a lower Texas court. Looking ahead, 15 more drugs are expected to be negotiated under the IRA next year, including Novo’s Ozempic.

Last week, the Federal Reserve cut the ⁠federal interest rate⁠ by half a percentage point—a move that was expected and met with a collective shrug from the biotech market, with experts skeptical of its impact.

Elsewhere, the ⁠schizophrenia space⁠ is ⁠gearing up⁠ for an FDA decision on BMS’ KarXT. If approved, KarXT would be the first novel drug for the neuropsychiatric disease in decades. And on the obesity front, Novo’s ⁠oral cannabinoid receptor 1 drug⁠ elicited impressive weight loss in a Phase IIa trial, with some adverse events, and young startup Metsera ⁠touted⁠ robust Phase I data for its injectable GLP-1 candidate.

