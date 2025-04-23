SUBSCRIBE
Makary’s First Interview, US Manufacturing Push and Lilly vs. Novo in Obesity Pill Race

April 23, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talks about his plans to revamp drug development and reduce ‘conflicts of interest’ between the agency and pharma industry; Roche and Regeneron jump on the U.S. manufacturing train as Trump’s tariffs loom; and Eli Lilly scores a big win for orforglipron while Novo Nordisk reveals it has applied for FDA approval of its oral semaglutide.

While much of the country was off celebrating Easter and Passover this weekend, the FDA—and its new leader Marty Makary—were busy making news. Makary, who was confirmed as FDA commissioner last month, gave his first major interview, where he unveiled a new regulatory pathway for rare disease therapies and addressed the “epidemic of distrust” he feels is imperiling the agency. Makary also shared his thoughts on the conflicts of interest he sees between the FDA and pharma industry, highlighting a new directive to ban industry representatives from serving on the agency’s advisory committees—a move experts believe will have minimal impact in reducing COIs.

Makary also touched on vaccines and what he believes to be the cause of autism. On this, he was more restrained than his boss, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who continues to insist on re-investigating what he believes is a link between autism and vaccines. The interview comes as more former FDA officials sound the alarm about the changes happening within the agency.

Elsewhere on the policy front, President Donald Trump continues to threaten tariffs on pharma products. In response, two more companies, Roche and Regeneron, are committing billions of dollars to enhance their U.S. footprints. They join Novartis, J&J and Eli Lilly in this regard, with the latter additionally promising to manufacture its investigational oral obesity drug orforglipron in the U.S.

That announcement followed the news that orforglipron generated “injectable-like efficacy” in a Phase III diabetes trial. Lilly intends to submit for approval of the pill for weight management by the end of this year and diabetes in 2026. Not to be outdone, chief rival Novo Nordisk revealed Saturday that it has already filed for FDA approval of an oral formulation of its own blockbuster, semaglutide, for overweight and obesity.

Finally, make sure to check out this week’s edition of BioPharm Executive where we take a deep dive into another sizzling space—transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)—and find out which pharma CEO has the biggest golden parachute.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
