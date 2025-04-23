Makary’s First Interview, US Manufacturing Push and Lilly vs. Novo in Obesity Pill Race

> Listen on Spotify

While much of the country was off celebrating Easter and Passover this weekend, the FDA—and its new leader Marty Makary—were busy making news. Makary, who was confirmed as FDA commissioner last month, gave his first major interview , where he unveiled a new regulatory pathway for rare disease therapies and addressed the “epidemic of distrust” he feels is imperiling the agency. Makary also shared his thoughts on the conflicts of interest he sees between the FDA and pharma industry, highlighting a new directive to ban industry representatives from serving on the agency’s advisory committees—a move experts believe will have minimal impact in reducing COIs.

Makary also touched on vaccines and what he believes to be the cause of autism. On this, he was more restrained than his boss, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who continues to insist on re-investigating what he believes is a link between autism and vaccines. The interview comes as more former FDA officials sound the alarm about the changes happening within the agency.

Elsewhere on the policy front, President Donald Trump continues to threaten tariffs on pharma products. In response, two more companies, Roche and Regeneron , are committing billions of dollars to enhance their U.S. footprints. They join Novartis, J&J and Eli Lilly in this regard, with the latter additionally promising to manufacture its investigational oral obesity drug orforglipron in the U.S.

That announcement followed the news that orforglipron generated “injectable-like efficacy” in a Phase III diabetes trial. Lilly intends to submit for approval of the pill for weight management by the end of this year and diabetes in 2026. Not to be outdone, chief rival Novo Nordisk revealed Saturday that it has already filed for FDA approval of an oral formulation of its own blockbuster, semaglutide, for overweight and obesity.

Finally, make sure to check out this week’s edition of BioPharm Executive where we take a deep dive into another sizzling space—transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)—and find out which pharma CEO has the biggest golden parachute.

