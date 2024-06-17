BridgeBio LLC
BridgeBio’s oral small molecule infigratinib is proceeding with a late-stage study in children with achondroplasia after it improved body proportionality and height in children with dwarfism, the company announced Tuesday.
Additional analyses from BridgeBio Pharma’s late-stage study show the oral drug candidate improved clinical outcomes in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy patients.
The new company, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, is looking to advance two KRAS inhibitors and a blocker of the interaction between the RAS and PI3K pathways.
As BridgeBio’s acoramidis inches closer to an FDA approval decision, Bayer on Monday inked a European licensing agreement for the transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy treatment.
Kyowa Kirin’s dealmaking continued on Wednesday when BridgeBio Pharma granted the Japanese company an exclusive license to develop and commercialize infigratinib.
The funding includes $500 million in cash from Blue Owl and CPP Investments in exchange for a 5% royalty on future global net sales of acoramidis to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.
The late-stage results for acoramidis, BridgeBio’s transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy candidate, indicate significant survival, functional and biomarker improvements over placebo.
The program—a joint initiative between CDER and CBER—aims to accelerate the development of therapies for rare diseases.
Following disappointing topline data, BridgeBio’s acoramidis has scored a late-stage win in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, leading to significant survival and quality of life benefits.
