BridgeBio LLC

NEWS
Pictured: Blood sample for Achondroplasia (FGFR3) 2 Mutation test to diagnose achondroplasia
Drug Development
BridgeBio Shows Positive Phase II Results in Treating Dwarfism Symptoms
BridgeBio’s oral small molecule infigratinib is proceeding with a late-stage study in children with achondroplasia after it improved body proportionality and height in children with dwarfism, the company announced Tuesday.
June 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Doctor points to a heart ultrasound/iSto
Drug Development
BridgeBio Builds on Positive Phase III Data for Acoramidis in ATTR-CM
Additional analyses from BridgeBio Pharma’s late-stage study show the oral drug candidate improved clinical outcomes in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy patients.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D image of a KRAS oncogene
Business
BridgeBio Spins Out Oncology Company with $200M in Financing
The new company, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, is looking to advance two KRAS inhibitors and a blocker of the interaction between the RAS and PI3K pathways.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A view of a Bayer facility in Leverkusen, Germany/
Drug Development
Bayer Pays $310M to BridgeBio for ATTR-CM Treatment in Europe
As BridgeBio’s acoramidis inches closer to an FDA approval decision, Bayer on Monday inked a European licensing agreement for the transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy treatment.
March 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Inside of Kyowa Kirin headquarters/compa
Business
Kyowa Kirin Pays $100M Upfront to BridgeBio for Skeletal Dysplasias Drug in Japan
Kyowa Kirin’s dealmaking continued on Wednesday when BridgeBio Pharma granted the Japanese company an exclusive license to develop and commercialize infigratinib.
February 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Pile of money/iStock, Ihor Lukianenko
BridgeBio Secures $1.25B in Financing, Prepares for Potential Product Launch
The funding includes $500 million in cash from Blue Owl and CPP Investments in exchange for a 5% royalty on future global net sales of acoramidis to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.
January 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Ultrasound machine showing a heart scan
Drug Development
BridgeBio Builds ATTR-CM Case for Acoramidis with Promising Phase III Data
The late-stage results for acoramidis, BridgeBio’s transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy candidate, indicate significant survival, functional and biomarker improvements over placebo.
August 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An illustration of patients, doctors, me
Drug Development
FDA Launches Pilot Program to Develop Better Rare Disease Endpoints
The program—a joint initiative between CDER and CBER—aims to accelerate the development of therapies for rare diseases.
July 20, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Pictured: Doctor points to a heart ultrasound/iSto
Drug Development
BridgeBio Stages ATTR-CM Comeback with Promising Phase III Data for Acoramidis
Following disappointing topline data, BridgeBio’s acoramidis has scored a late-stage win in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, leading to significant survival and quality of life benefits.
July 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
BridgeBio Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
August 1, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Press Releases
BridgeBio Announces Appointment of Thomas Trimarchi, Ph.D., as President and Chief Operating Officer
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 05, 2024
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Additional Data Showing Acoramidis Increases Serum Transthyretin Which is Associated with Improved Cardiovascular Outcomes Presented at ISA from BridgeBio Pharma’s Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Study in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)
May 29, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2024
May 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
BridgeBio launches BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) with $200M of private external capital to accelerate the development of its novel precision oncology pipeline
May 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
BridgeBio Pharma Presents Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CMR) Imaging Evidence Consistent with Clinical Improvement Observed in the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 Study in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)
April 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
BridgeBio Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock - March 06, 2024
March 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
BridgeBio Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - March 04, 2024
March 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
BridgeBio Pharma and Bayer Announce European Licensing Agreement for Acoramidis in ATTR-CM
March 4, 2024
 · 
7 min read
