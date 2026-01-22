SUBSCRIBE
From Sound Bites to Signals: Editors Parse Executive and Investor Chatter at JPM

January 22, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace editorial team members, Senior Editor, Annalee Armstrong, and News Editor, Dan Samorodnitsky, discuss their post-JPM takeaways and 2026 forecasts after speaking to a range of pharma and biotech executives and investors last week.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

⁠⁠Dan Samorodnitsky⁠, News Editor, BioSpace

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
