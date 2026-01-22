From Sound Bites to Signals: Editors Parse Executive and Investor Chatter at JPM

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace editorial team members, Senior Editor, Annalee Armstrong, and News Editor, Dan Samorodnitsky, discuss their post-JPM takeaways and 2026 forecasts after speaking to a range of pharma and biotech executives and investors last week.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace
Dan Samorodnitsky, News Editor, BioSpace
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.