SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Digital Pathology, AI and the Future of ADCs and HER2 Cancer Treatment

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks with Dr. Rob Monroe and Jennifer Fakish at Danaher Corporation. They discuss how antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are transforming cancer care. With AI-powered pathology, doctors can now measure HER2 more precisely to match patients with the best treatments.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks with Dr. Rob Monroe, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Oncology at Danaher Corporation and Chief Medical Officer at Leica Biosystems, and Jennifer Fakish, Vice President and Franchise Head of Oncology at Danaher Corporation. They offer expert insights on how digital pathology and artificial intelligence are making it much easier to accurately measure HER2 levels, meaning patients can get the most effective ADC treatments for their cancer.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Dr. Rob Monroe⁠, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology, Danaher Corporation; Chief Medical Officer, Leica Biosystems

⁠Jennifer Faikish⁠, Vice President and Franchise Head, Oncology, Danaher Corporation

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Digital health Breast cancer Lung cancer Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Generative AI Artificial intelligence
Danaher
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer Smith-Parker Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Castillo San Felipe del Morro in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Manufacturing
PharmaEssentia Shores up Supply with $46M Investment in Puerto Rico Plant
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead To Stay ‘Proactive And Disciplined’ With Deals But M&A Not Urgent Priority
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Close-up of back skin with urticaria
Immunology and inflammation
Nektar’s Rezpeg Differentiates in Atopic Dermatitis With Durable, Deep Responses in Mid-Stage
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Syringe and a vial above the map of the USA. Illustration of the concept of the vaccination and immunization in the United States
Vaccines
FDA Refuses To Review Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine, Claims Trial Inadequacies
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac