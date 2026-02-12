Digital Pathology, AI and the Future of ADCs and HER2 Cancer Treatment

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks with Dr. Rob Monroe and Jennifer Fakish at Danaher Corporation. They discuss how antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are transforming cancer care. With AI-powered pathology, doctors can now measure HER2 more precisely to match patients with the best treatments.
In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks with Dr. Rob Monroe, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Oncology at Danaher Corporation and Chief Medical Officer at Leica Biosystems, and Jennifer Fakish, Vice President and Franchise Head of Oncology at Danaher Corporation. They offer expert insights on how digital pathology and artificial intelligence are making it much easier to accurately measure HER2 levels, meaning patients can get the most effective ADC treatments for their cancer.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Dr. Rob Monroe, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology, Danaher Corporation; Chief Medical Officer, Leica Biosystems
Jennifer Faikish, Vice President and Franchise Head, Oncology, Danaher Corporation
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.