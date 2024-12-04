Biopharma’s Shopping Spree, Applied Crashes on Rejection, Skysona’s Safety Concerns, More

> Listen on Spotify

It’s officially holiday shopping season, and biopharma is getting into the spirit. Novartis expanded its presence in Huntington’s, paying up to $2.9 billion to advance PTC Therapeutics’ Phase II candidate, while as Gilead committed up to $415 million to Tubulis to develop novel ADCs for solid tumors and Roche’s Genentech inked an autoimmune development deal with COUR Pharmaceuticals potentially worth more than $900 million. Finally, Takeda put up to $1.3 billion on the line for Keros’ blood cancer anemia drug, a potential competitor to Bristol Myers Squibb’s Reblozyl.

On the regulatory front, Applied Therapeutics’ stock crashed more than 80% after the FDA last week denied approval of govorestat in the rare metabolic disorder classic galactosemia. Also last week, the FDA announced it is looking into the safety of bluebird bio’s gene therapy Skysona after new reports of secondary blood cancers in treated patients. On a more positive note this week, Intra-Cellular Therapies submitted an application for Caplyta in major depressive disorder, potentially opening up an additional $1 billion in revenue.

Finally, R&D investment in glioblastoma is ticking up as Merck, Kazia Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics look to advance treatments for the rare but devastating brain tumor.

