SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Bluebird’s Gene Therapy Skysona Under FDA Safety Probe for Hematologic Malignancies

December 2, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Colorful DNA molecule. Structure of the genetic code. Genetic Syndrome and Genetic Disorder, 3D illustration of science concept.

iStock, ktsimage

The cancers were diagnosed 19 to 92 months after Skysona treatment.

The FDA last week announced that it is looking into the safety of bluebird bio’s gene therapy Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) after new reports of secondary blood cancers in treated patients.

The new safety signals follow an October 2024 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, which detected blood cancers in seven boys who had received Skysona. Researchers linked the hematologic malignancies to clonal vector insertions in cancer genes as well as to the build-up of mutations in several genes of interest, including CDKN2A, WT1 and KRAS.

The investigation comes after the regulator documented additional cases of hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome—some cases of which were deemed “life-threatening” by the FDA. These reports came from clinical trials of Skysona, with the cancers diagnosed from 14 to 92 months after treatment.

“Given the risk of hematologic malignancy, providers should carefully consider alternative therapies, including allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant for patients who have a suitable, willing, and available … donor, prior to deciding to treat a child with Skysona,” the FDA wrote in its announcement last week, noting that it is still “evaluating the need for further regulatory action.”

Approved in September 2022 under the FDA’s accelerated pathway, Skysona is indicated for asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic boys aged 4 to 17 years with early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease that occurs mostly in young boys and is characterized by symptoms such as seizures, deafness and motor problems.

CALD is caused by mutations in the ABCD1 gene, which lead to the pathologic accumulation of very long-chain fatty acids in the brain and spinal cord. Skysona counters this by delivering additional functional copies of the ABCD1 gene into patients’ stem cells, allowing the gene therapy to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction.

Skysona’s label carries a boxed warning for hematologic malignancies, pointing out that some cases have “occurred in patients with Skysona.”

Last week’s probe into Skysona further highlights the safety challenges of developing gene therapies. Last month, Neurogene’s investigational Rett syndrome treatment NGN-401 was linked to a serious adverse event in one patient, characterized as systemic hyperinflammatory syndrome—a known immune-related toxicity typically associated with high doses of adeno-associated virus vectors.The patient later died, leading Neurogene to discontinue the high-dose arm of its Rett syndrome study.

Just weeks earlier, Beam Therapeutics likewise reported a patient death in the Phase I/II BEACON trial for its base editing candidate BEAM-101, being developed for sickle cell disease. The death, which was caused by respiratory failure four months after dosing, was ultimately deemed unrelated to BEAM-101, but nevertheless tainted Beam’s otherwise encouraging data.

Cancer Regulatory FDA Postmarket research Gene therapy Rare diseases
bluebird bio
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA Tracker
AOP Wins Nod for Critical Care Atrial Fibrillation Drug
November 27, 2024
 · 
208 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Correct decision chosing - confused man character standing on the crossroads and looking at signpost with three different directions - conceptual vector illustration
Neurodegenerative disease
PTC Scraps ALS Asset Utreloxastat After Mid-Stage Fail, Analysts Look to PKU Opportunity
November 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bethesda, Maryland 09/12/2020: View of the main historical building (Building 1) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) inside Bethesda campus. U.S. Public Health Service seal is seen on top of it
Government
Trump Picks Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya as NIH Lead
November 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Art collage, coins, and arrow up on the red and paper background. Concept of business and financial growth.
Deals
Sarepta Aims Up to $10B at Arrowhead to Diversify Pipeline With RNA Drugs
November 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin