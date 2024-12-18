SUBSCRIBE
Biopharma’s Manufacturing Push and Other 2024 Trends

December 18, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

The Novo-Catalent deal now moving ahead highlights unprecedented investment in manufacturing, while also standing out as an exception to the unspoken rule of keeping M&As to less than $5 billion this year.

Note: BioSpace is taking a break for the holidays. The next episode of The Weekly will air Jan. 8, 2025. Happy New Year!

Novo dominated headlines over the last week, with a kidney disease label expansion for Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic in Europe but a newly flagged safety risk for the drug, with a Danish regulator requesting that the EMA review reports of a rare eye disease in patients who took the GLP-1. Meanwhile, over the weekend Novo Nordisk’s parent company, Novo Holdings, and CDMO Catalent announced that they had received all regulatory clearances to close the proposed $16.5 billion acquisition.

The deal, which will see Novo Holdings sell three sites to Novo Nordisk, is the biggest manufacturing investment this year but certainly not the only, with supply chain becoming a focus for biotech and Big Pharmas alike. Meanwhile, 2024 proved to be a snacky year for M&A activity and a tough environment for IPOs, with this year’s newly public biotechs mostly seeing their stock prices plummet after entering the public markets. Moderna, while not new to the markets, has similarly seen its stock tank. President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of well-known anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services certainly didn’t help.

On the clinical research side of the industry, 2024 saw its fair share of flops and victories. One of the most striking in each category was the failure of AbbVie’s emraclidine. The Big Pharma acquired the schizophrenia hopeful with its nearly $9B Cerevel buy late last year. The flops came not long after the approval of BMS’ Cobenfy, which came out of the even-bigger purchase of Karuna and was the first new schizophrenia medication in more than three decades.


Jef Akst
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
