Brisbane digital diagnostics company Ellume appoints Joanne Moss as Non-Executive Director

Brisbane, Australia – 12 November 2019

Ellume Limited (Ellume) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Joanne Moss to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit and Risk, effective immediately. This appointment supports Ellume’s commitment to good governance and strengthens management resources in preparation for US commercialisation and potential upcoming ASX IPO.

Joanne is a highly experienced senior executive who has enjoyed a successful career in legal advisory and corporate governance. Joanne’s latest executive role was as the Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer with Pizza Hut Australia, a brand owned by Fortune 500 company, Yum!. In a Board-facing executive role and as a member of its audit and risk committee, Joanne has contributed to the company’s commercial transformation and digital disruption within its industry with her financial acumen, stakeholder engagement, data driven strategic planning, focus on innovation and emerging technologies, leadership, respect for corporate social responsibility, and steadfast dedication to the principles of integrity and ethics.

Previously a private practice lawyer at top tier international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, Joanne advised international and domestic private, listed and government clients in both corporate advisory and dispute resolution across the corporate governance and M&A, banking and finance, major projects, energy and resources, and commercial teams.

Joanne is a conference speaker across industries on corporate governance, diversity and inclusion, innovation and emerging technologies, risk and crisis management, negotiation and leadership. She is a keynote speaker at the upcoming Women in Pharma and Medical Leadership Summit and a speaker at the upcoming In-House Legal National Conference.

Joanne was recently announced as a finalist for two ACC Australia Corporate Lawyer Awards and a Lawyers Weekly Women in Law Award. The winners are to be advised in November this year.

Joanne is admitted to the Supreme Courts of NSW and WA, and the High Court of Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons 1st), a Master of Laws in International Law (Distinction), a Certificate of Chinese Laws and Legal Systems in Shanghai, and has undertaken further studies at Oxford and the Governance Institute of Australia.

“I am pleased to welcome Joanne to Ellume’s Board of Directors. Joanne offers the Board a highly complementary skillset with other directors, and her wealth of governance, risk and compliance expertise will be instrumental in directing the Company through near-term commercialisation of its products, as well as a potential ASX-listing,” said Chairman Paul Darrouzet.

Ellume plans to commercialise its digital diagnostic product suite in multiple markets, for the fast and effective detection of high-burden diseases. It has signed commercialisation partnerships with leading global healthcare companies GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and QIAGEN to launch and distribute its products.

ENDS

Investors Media & General Inquiries Dr Sean Parsons Founder & Managing Director E: sean.parsons@ellumehealth.com T: +61 7 3393 1448 Taryn Silver WE Communications E: tsilver@we-worldwide.com M: +61 4 0108 1683

About Ellume

Ellume is an Australian-based digital diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-performance, connected products for health professionals and consumers. Our focus is on the detection of common illnesses which affect the global population and our products differ from conventional diagnostics through performance, digital connectivity, actionability and simplicity. Ellume has developed novel detection technology powered by our unique quantum dot nanoparticle, which integrates optics, electronics, biologics and software into an intuitive and high-performance digital platform. Ellume has a global partnership in consumer health with GlaxoSmithKline, a global partnership with QIAGEN in latent TB, and a range of professional products under the ellume·lab brand which are scheduled for US launch in 2020. Further information can be found at www.ellumehealth.com