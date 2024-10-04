News
Indapta Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioForest
Indapta Therapeutics to Highlight its g-NK Cell Platform for the Treatment of Cancer and Autoimmune Disease in a Plenary Session at New York Academy of Sciences Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
May 23, 2024
·
3 min read
BioForest
Indapta Therapeutics Awarded $4.5 Million by CPRIT to Advance Clinical Development of its Allogenic Natural Killer Cell Therapy
May 21, 2024
·
3 min read
FDA
Indapta Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Lead Clinical Drug Candidate IDP-023 for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Myeloma
February 29, 2024
·
2 min read
Drug Development
Indapta Therapeutics Announces First Patients Treated with IDP-023 Allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy for Cancer
January 11, 2024
·
2 min read
Drug Development
Indapta Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of IND for IDP-023, an Allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy for Cancer
May 17, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Indapta Therapeutics Names Moya Daniels, Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations
January 17, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Indapta Therapeutics Names Mark W. Frohlich, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Raises Over $50 Million in Series A Financing and Commitments to Advance Development of G-NK Cell Therapy to Treat Multiple Types of Cancer
February 10, 2022
·
6 min read
Drug Development
Indapta Therapeutics Announces New Preclinical Data Demonstrating Proprietary G-NK Cells Enhance Efficacy of Monoclonal Antibodies in Multiple Myeloma
August 10, 2021
·
5 min read
Business
Indapta Therapeutics Announces Key Management Team Appointments to Advance into Clinical Trials in 2021
February 3, 2021
·
6 min read
Business
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) and Indapta Therapeutics Announce Investment to Advance Clinical Development of Natural Killer Cell Therapy
October 28, 2020
·
4 min read
