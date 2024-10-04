SUBSCRIBE
Sound Pharmaceuticals

IN THE PRESS
BioForest
Sound Pharmaceuticals’ IND Involving Cochlear Implantation Allowed by the FDA
May 20, 2024
BioForest
BioForest
Sound Pharma to present positive interim data from its Phase 2b Cystic Fibrosis STOP Ototoxicity Trial
January 30, 2024
2 min read
Drug Development
Sound Pharma completes enrollment in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of SPI-1005 for the treatment of Meniere’s disease involving hearing loss, tinnitus, and dizziness.
May 3, 2023
4 min read
Drug Development
Sound Pharma initiates enrollment in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of SPI-1005 for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus in Meniere’s disease
July 28, 2022
BioForest
BioForest
Sound Pharmaceuticals’ NIH Grant for a novel oral COVID-19 treatment increases to $4.2M
May 11, 2022
2 min read
Drug Development
Sound Pharmaceuticals awarded $3.1M NIH grant to test SPI-1005 in COVID-19
April 6, 2021
2 min read
Drug Development
FDA allows Sound Pharmaceuticals to test SPI-1005 as a novel treatment for COVID-19
August 31, 2020
2 min read
Drug Development
Sound Pharmaceuticals files IND to test SPI-1005 in Phase 2 COVID-19 trials
July 30, 2020
2 min read
Drug Development
Sound Pharma advances pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in Meniere’s Disease
June 8, 2020
4 min read
Drug Development
Sound Pharmaceuticals announces positive topline results from the SPI-1005 Phase 2b Meniere’s Disease clinical trial
June 25, 2019
Load More
