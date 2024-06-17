SUBSCRIBE
Notch Therapeutics

To broaden the applicability and accessibility of adoptive cell therapies, Notch Therapeutics has developed best-in-class, off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived T cells using our proprietary, small-footprint manufacturing system that allows us to produce synthetic T cells of unprecedented scale and functionality to further the advancement of cellular immunotherapies for patients and their families.

The company employs more than 65 “Notchos” located in three cell therapy centers of excellence: Vancouver, Toronto, and Seattle.

300-2233 Columbia Street
Vancouver, BC V5Y 0M6 Canada

1150 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98109 US
Tel: 778-654-8588
Notch Therapeutics Promotes Chris Bond to Chief Scientific Officer
Notch Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing renewable, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for cancer, is pleased to announce Dr. Chris Bond has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer.
March 28, 2023
 · 
Notch Researchers Develop Improved Model for Predicting CAR-T Clinical Pharmacology and Response to Advance Next-Generation Product Design; Results Published in Nature Biotechnology
February 27, 2023
Notch Therapeutics Enhances Cell Therapy Expertise with Updates to Scientific Advisory Board
November 8, 2022
Notch Therapeutics Welcomes Deepika Rajesh as VP, Stem Cell Biology & Developmental Immunology
April 6, 2022
Notch Therapeutics’ Peter Zandstra Appointed to the Order of Canada
January 6, 2022
