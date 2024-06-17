To broaden the applicability and accessibility of adoptive cell therapies, Notch Therapeutics has developed best-in-class, off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived T cells using our proprietary, small-footprint manufacturing system that allows us to produce synthetic T cells of unprecedented scale and functionality to further the advancement of cellular immunotherapies for patients and their families.

The company employs more than 65 “Notchos” located in three cell therapy centers of excellence: Vancouver, Toronto, and Seattle.