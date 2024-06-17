Notch Therapeutics
To broaden the applicability and accessibility of adoptive cell therapies, Notch Therapeutics has developed best-in-class, off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived T cells using our proprietary, small-footprint manufacturing system that allows us to produce synthetic T cells of unprecedented scale and functionality to further the advancement of cellular immunotherapies for patients and their families.
The company employs more than 65 “Notchos” located in three cell therapy centers of excellence: Vancouver, Toronto, and Seattle.
300-2233 Columbia Street
Vancouver, BC V5Y 0M6 Canada
1150 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98109 US
Notch Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing renewable, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for cancer, is pleased to announce Dr. Chris Bond has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer.
