Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with FDA on Interim Analysis of Phase 3 IOCYTE AMI-3 Trial Data and EU Notice of Intention to Grant Patent
January 4, 2024
Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial for Myocardial InfarctionIocyte AMI-3 Trial
May 10, 2022
Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Results from its Phase 2 Study of FDY-5301 for the Treatment of Reperfusion Injury Following a STEMI Heart AttackTo be Published in the International Journal of Cardiology
December 27, 2021
Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Study for ICU-Acquired Weakness
October 14, 2021
Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Trial of FDY-5301 for Treatment of Reperfusion Injury Following a STEMI Heart Attack
November 19, 2019
Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Data from Phase 2 Trial of FDY-5301 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019
November 12, 2019
Faraday Pharma Announces First-In-Human Trial Of FDY-5301
September 23, 2016
