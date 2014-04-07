Bavarian Nordic Presents Combination Immunotherapy Data Of PROSTVAC Plus Ipilimumab At The American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2014

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, April 7, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that updated data from an NCI sponsored combination study of Bavarian Nordic’s active immunotherapy candidate PROSTVAC and ipilimumab will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego on Wednesday, April 9, 2014. The data highlights the potential synergy of combining PROSTVAC with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

