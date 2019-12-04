Top 7 Companies in Biotech Beach by Revenue

The Biotech Beach Hotbed is made up of biotech and biopharmaceutical companies that are in San Diego and Southern California. The seven companies listed below are the top companies headquartered in Biotech Beach based on 2018 revenue. Companies that are subsidiaries of companies not headquartered in the Biotech Beach area were not included on this list. Unless otherwise noted, all data was retrieved from Marketline.

1. Amgen

Headquarters: Los Angeles

2018 revenue: $23.7 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 3.93%

Ticker Symbol: AMGN [NASD]

Amgen is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, bone health and inflammation. Amgen has a large portfolio of drugs on the market, including Neulasta, used to treat neutropenia, and Enbrel for arthritis. In FY 2018, Enbrel sales accounted for 21.1% of the company's revenue; Neulasta accounted for 18.8% of 2018 revenue. A statement from their 2018 10-K filing reads, "Amgen is a highly focused biotechnology company committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses." Amgen's 2018 profit margin was 35.35%, an increase of over 300% over last year.

2. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Headquarters: San Diego

2018 revenue: $451 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 178.4%

Ticker Symbol: NBIX [NASD]

Neurocrine Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of neurologic, psychiatric and endocrine related diseases. Neurocrine Biosciences has Ingrezza (valbenazine) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, and Orilissa (elagolix) for the treatment of endometriosis. It has two other drugs in production: Elagolix for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, and Opicapone for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. A statement from their 2018 10-K filing reads, "We are a company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative and life-changing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with high unmet medical needs, through our novel research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders." The company reported an overall 2018 income of $21 million, a 114% increase over their 2017 income.

3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Headquarters: San Diego

2018 revenue: $224 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 79.2%

Ticker Symbol: ACAD [NASD]

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Acadia has one product on the market. Nuplazid is a small molecule that has been approved for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing pimavanserin for the potential treatment of schizophrenia. A statement from their 2018 10-K filing reads, "We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders." In spite of their rank at number 3 on this list, Acadia has a FY2018 net loss of $-245 million due to research and development expenses

4. Retrophin

Headquarters: San Diego

2018 revenue: $164 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 5.81%

Ticker Symbol: RTRX [NASD]

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in drugs to treat rare diseases. Retrophin's primary product on the market is Thiola, for the treatment of kidney stones. In 2018, Thiola was responsible for 54% of Retrophin's revenue. Chenodal and Cholbam, for the treatment of gallstones and other bile aced disorders, accounted for the rest of Retrophin's 2018 revenue. A portion of the company's corporate strategy reads, "Retrophin Inc. intends to become a global fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company within the rare diseases community. The company focuses on developing products for the treatment of rare diseases characterized by severe unmet medical needs." In spite of the company's multi-million dollars in revenue, Retrophin reported a net loss of $-103 million for 2018.

5. Tocagen

Headquarters: San Diego

2018 revenue: $18 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: unknown

Ticker Symbol: TOCA [NASD]

Tocagen is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in drugs for the treatment of cancer. Tocagen does not currently have any products on the market. They do have two drugs in their clinical pipeline: Toca 511 and Toca FC for the treatment of metastatic cancers. Tocagen's founding vision is simply stated as, "No one should die of cancer…. We believe that even the most aggressive forms of cancer can be safely and effectively controlled, and each day we strive to turn our bold vision into reality." Since the company's products are in the clinical stages, they reported a net loss for 2018 of $-49 million.

6. Mirati Therapeutics

Headquarters: San Diego

2018 revenue: $12.9 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: unknown

Ticker Symbol: MRTX [NASD]

Mirati Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology medications. Mirati does not currently have any products on the market. Their clinical pipeline drugs Glesatinib and Sitravatinib are being developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Their website states, "At Mirati, we are tackling cancer head-on. We’re converting possibility into reality by developing best in class targeted therapies that improve the lives of patients." Because Mirati is a clinical stage company, they reported a net loss for 2018 of $-89 million.

7. AnaptysBio

Headquarters: San Diego

2018 revenue: $5 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: -50%

Ticker Symbol: ANAB [NASD]

AnaptysBio is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of inflammatory, autoimmune and atopic diseases. The company is in the clinical stages with ANBO19 for the treatment of psoriasis, and Etokimab (ANBO20) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Their company statement, in part, reads, "We are a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. We develop our product candidates to address emerging biological targets using our proprietary antibody discovery technology platform, which is based upon a breakthrough understanding of the natural process of antibody generation, known as somatic hypermutation, or SHM, and replicates this natural process of antibody generation in vitro." Because AnaptysBio is a clinical stage company, they reported a net loss for 2018 of $-62 million. Thanks to recent reports that Etokimab's clinical study failed to produce significant results, it is likely that AnaptysBio's 2019 year will incur further losses.