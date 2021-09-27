Rumors of Potential $11 Million Acceleron Buyout Picking Up Speed

A Bloomberg report that emerged late on September 24 has accelerated rumors that Cambridge, Mass.-based Acceleron Pharma is in advanced talks to be acquired in a deal estimated to be worth $11 billion.

By whom, the report could not conclusively say, but sources close to the situation told Bloomberg that Bristol Myers Squibb, which already owns more than 10% of company stock, is a leading contender. The same sources said the pricepoint would be about $180-a-share in cash.

The rumors had already been percolating as Acceleron’s stock has risen over the past 10 days from $130-a-share in mid-September to $167.65 as the market closed on Friday. The company currently has a market value of $10.2 billion. Shares of the company have climbed 60% in the past year.

The biotech, which went public in 2013, is focused on developing protein therapies to treat certain types of cancer and rare diseases. Of prime attraction value is sotatercept, an investigational reverse-remodeling agent that is in phase III development for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

In May, Acceleron presented preliminary interim data from its Phase II study of sotatercept at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference showing that the drug was associated with improvements in resting and exercise hemodynamics at week 24. The outcomes were obtained from the first 10 patients evaluated among a total of 21 trial participants.

On Monday, Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill wrote that she thinks most investors would prefer Acceleron wait until Phase III is available, which is due later in 2022 rather than accept a deal at the $180-per-share pricepoint.

According to Ziad Bakri, a vice president and health care investor at T. Rowe Price, the drug has “a ton of value in it.” Acceleron was recently highlighted by Barron’s as one of “5 biotech names ready for a comeback.”

Acceleron has been on an upward trend the past two years. The company’s one approved drug, Reblozyl, which is part of a global collaboration with BMS, was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 for the treatment of anemia in adults with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. This was followed just months later in April 2020 by an approval for the drug in the treatment of anemia in adults with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Reblozyl netted Acceleron approximately $25.6 million in royalty revenue for Q2 2021 from approximately $128 million in net sales.

A third candidate, ACE-1334, is being developed to treat fibrotic disease. The drug has been granted FDA Fast Track designation in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD), a rare, progressive autoimmune connective tissue disorder, and Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

BMS’s ownership in Acceleron, acquired in its 2019 Celgene buy, does not preclude other potential buyers, and Bloomberg suggested several large pharmas who may be in the market to acquire potential blockbuster drugs including Sanofi, Pfizer, Amgen, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences and Roche.

Most recently, Sanofi augmented its transplant portfolio with Rezurock (belumosudil), which it picked up in a $1.9 billion acquisition of Kadmon Holdings. Meanwhile, Merck purchased autoimmune disease drug developer Pandion Therapeutics in February, marking the fourth in a series of acquisitions that also included OncoImmune, VelosBio and Themis. Merck is looking to diversity a portfolio that is largely dominated by cancer drug Keytruda.