Mammoth’s GSK Collaboration Aims to End Dichotomy Between Lab and Home Dx Tests, CEO Says

A CRISPR-based COVID-19 diagnostic test for consumers and physicians’ offices is being developed by Mammoth Biosciences and GSK Consumer Healthcare. The collaboration, announced Wednesday, aims to make disposable, hand-held diagnostics that are as accurate as lab tests and as easy to use as home pregnancy kits. Unlike pregnancy tests, however, results from this test won’t need to be reconfirmed. They already will be accurate.

“Diagnostics today is a tale of two cities,” Trevor Martin, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Mammoth Biosciences, told BioSpace. “One is based in molecular testing like PCR and gene sequencing. That’s highly accurate and specific, but requires very expensive equipment and highly trained personnel. The other offers rapid testing like antibody tests and isothermal methods. They’re scalable, but less specific. What if you could unite these two?” he asked.