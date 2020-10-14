Dyno Therapeutics Strikes AAV Deal with Roche Worth up to $1.8 Billion

This morning, Cambridge, Mass.-based Dyno Therapeutics announced a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche worth up to $1.8 billion. The companies will apply Dyno’s CapsidMap platform to the development of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and liver-directed therapies. Dyno’s proprietary CapsidMap platform represents a transformative approach to the identification of novel AAV capsids, by optimizing tissue targeting and immune-evading properties, in addition to improving packaging capacity and manufacturability, according to the company.

Dyno will be responsible for the design of the novel AAV capsids that are expected to have improved functional properties for gene therapy. Roche and its subsidiary Spark Therapeutics, which it acquired in 2019 for $4.8 billion, will take the capsids and conduct preclinical studies with hopes of taking them into the clinic, and eventually to commercialization.

Dyno Therapeutics exploded out of stealth mode in May, along with partnership agreements with Novartis and Sarepta Therapeutics to bolster gene therapy development for ocular and muscle diseases, respectively.

Dyno Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer Eric Kelsic said the partnership with Roche is his company’s largest to date. Working with Roche and Spark, they will be able to “expand the frontier of gene therapies for the central nervous system and liver,” Kelsic said. He said partnering with companies like Roche is fundamental to his company’s strategy and continued interest in Dyno’s platform will accelerate the company’s growth plan and provide a positive impact on patients.

“The Dyno, Roche and Spark teams share a bold vision for gene therapy and believe that enhancing vectors that deliver these therapies is key to developing new treatments for patients in need,” Kelsic said in a statement.

James Sabry, head of Roche Pharma Partnering, touted the benefits of gene therapy treatments for patients. He said the opportunity to harness Dyno’s innovative artificial intelligence approach to gene therapy could provide innovative treatments for patients with liver and central nervous system diseases.

Under the financial terms of the deal, Dyno will receive an undisclosed upfront payment. The company is eligible to receive additional payments during the research phase of the collaboration as well as clinical and sales milestone payments and royalties for any resulting products. The aggregate potential value of future milestone payments to Dyno may exceed $1.8 billion.