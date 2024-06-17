SUBSCRIBE
Spark Therapeutics

NEWS
Drug Development
Nanoscope Zooms in on Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease at ASRS
Nanoscope Therapeutics will make two presentations at the 2022 ASRS meeting on their gene therapy programs to treat degenerative retinal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease.
July 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Dark Horse Consulting Submits Guidance on Gene Therapy Safety
Dark Horse Consulting Group (DHC), based in Walnut Creek, Calif., submitted proposed draft guidance to the FDA for gene therapy safety.
May 17, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Drug Development
Drug Price Watchdog Calls Bluebird Bio’s $2.1 Million Gene Therapy Cost-Effective
Drug pricing watchdog ICER issued a draft report on bluebird bio’s gene therapy betibeglogene autotemcel for beta-thalassemia. The report touted the therapy’s cost-effectiveness.
April 14, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Spark CEO Jeffrey Marrazzo_Handelszeitung
Business
World’s First Gene Therapy, IPO, Major Merger - Spark’s CEO Leaves a Legacy
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, the co-founder of Spark Therapeutics, is stepping down as CEO of the company. The current COO, Ron Philip, will replace him.
February 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Movers & Shakers, Jan. 7
With the turn of the calendar, biopharma and life sciences organizations have bolstered their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
January 6, 2022
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Bespoke Consortium Born to Bring Gene Therapy to Rare Diseases
Collaboration is key to faster breakthroughs. The NIH, FDA, and 15 private organizations have announced they are joining forces for the sake of the 30 million Americans suffering from a rare disease.
October 28, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Companies Enter Licensing Agreements to Expand Gene Therapy Programs
Takeda entered into a licensing pact with Poseida, Spark entered into a licensing agreement with CombiGene AB, while BridgeBio Pharma announced plans for its second annual R&D Day.
October 12, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Willy Barton/Shutterstock
Business
Say it Ain’t So, Glaxo. Company to Leave Research Triangle Park Campus
With the planned departure from its 561,652-square-foot RTP campus, GSK will reduce its geographical footprint, but not its staff.
October 5, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Rejuvenate Bio is Reversing Age-Related Diseases to Increase Healthspan
Unlike most companies addressing the diseases associated with aging, Rejuvenate Bio tackles multiple cardiac, metabolic and renal issues at once.
October 5, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
IN THE PRESS
Business
Spark Therapeutics Enters Into Strategic Collaboration with Neurochase for Use of Proprietary Delivery Technology for CNS Disorders
January 27, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Spark Therapeutics Announces Updated Phase 1/2 Study Results Supporting the Durability of Investigational Gene Therapy SPK-8011 in Patients With Hemophilia A
December 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Business
Spark Therapeutics Announces Departure of CEO and Founder Jeff Marrazzo; COO Ron Philip Named as Successor
February 23, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Spark Therapeutics to Invest $575M in New 500k Square Foot State-of-the-Art Gene Therapy Innovation Center on Drexel’s University City Campus
December 17, 2021
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Spark Therapeutics Updated SPK-8011 Data from Phase 1/2 Study Shows Multi-Year, Durable Factor VIII (FVIII) Expression that Significantly Reduced Bleeding in Hemophilia A Patients
November 17, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
Spark Therapeutics and CombiGene Enter into Exclusive, Global Licensing Agreement for Gene Therapy Candidate CG01
October 12, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
NeuExcell Therapeutics and Spark Therapeutics Announce Research Collaboration Agreement to Develop a Novel Gene Therapy for Huntington’s Disease
September 7, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Business
Spark Therapeutics Enters Collaboration with Senti Bio to Bolster Industry-Leading Gene Therapy Research Platform
April 13, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
Senti Bio Enters Collaboration with Spark Therapeutics to Develop Next-Generation Precision Gene Therapies
April 13, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Spark Therapeutics Further Strengthens Technical Expertise with Appointment of Cynthia Pussinen as Chief Technical Officer
February 25, 2021
 · 
2 min read
