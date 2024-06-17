Spark Therapeutics
NEWS
Nanoscope Therapeutics will make two presentations at the 2022 ASRS meeting on their gene therapy programs to treat degenerative retinal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease.
Dark Horse Consulting Group (DHC), based in Walnut Creek, Calif., submitted proposed draft guidance to the FDA for gene therapy safety.
Drug pricing watchdog ICER issued a draft report on bluebird bio’s gene therapy betibeglogene autotemcel for beta-thalassemia. The report touted the therapy’s cost-effectiveness.
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, the co-founder of Spark Therapeutics, is stepping down as CEO of the company. The current COO, Ron Philip, will replace him.
With the turn of the calendar, biopharma and life sciences organizations have bolstered their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
Collaboration is key to faster breakthroughs. The NIH, FDA, and 15 private organizations have announced they are joining forces for the sake of the 30 million Americans suffering from a rare disease.
Takeda entered into a licensing pact with Poseida, Spark entered into a licensing agreement with CombiGene AB, while BridgeBio Pharma announced plans for its second annual R&D Day.
With the planned departure from its 561,652-square-foot RTP campus, GSK will reduce its geographical footprint, but not its staff.
Unlike most companies addressing the diseases associated with aging, Rejuvenate Bio tackles multiple cardiac, metabolic and renal issues at once.
