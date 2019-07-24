A Dozen Biopharma Companies Land On Fortune 500 List

The Fortune 500 list is compiled of the 500 U.S.-based companies that generate the most revenue. In the latest ranking, one dozen biopharma companies were included, with one, Johnson & Johnson, breaking into the top 50 and only four in the top 100.

Johnson & Johnson -- In Fortune’s latest rankings, life sciences giant J&J came in at number 37 on the list of 500 companies. According to the data compiled by the magazine, J&J generated $81.5 billion in revenue last year, a 6.7% jump over the previous year. That amounted to $15 billion in profit, which was an astonishing 1,076% jump. The company’s market value stands at $372 billion as of March 29. J&J, which employs about 135,000 people, was also ranked at 37 last year.

Pfizer – Coming in at number 61 on the list, New York-based Pfizer generated $53 billion in revenue last year and has a market share of $159 billion, as of March 29. Since 2018, when Pfizer ranked at 57 on the Fortune 500 list, its revenue has grown by 2.1 percent. However, Pfizer’s profit percentage dropped 47%, Fortune noted, which explains the dip in the rankings.

Merck – Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck climbed two spots from 2018 to take the number 76 spot on this year’s Fortune 500 list. The company generated $42.29 billion in revenue last year, a 5.4% growth, and has a $214 billion market share. Merck earned $6.2 billion in profit last year, driven in part by its vaunted oncology asset, Keytruda, an increase of 159.8%. Merck employs about 69,000 people.

AbbVie – Powered by more than $20 billion in annual revenue from Humira, Illinois-based AbbVie ranked number 96 on the Fortune 500 list. AbbVie generated $32.75 billion in revenue last year, generated primarily by Humira, the world’s top-selling drug. Its 2018 revenue jumped 16.1% over the previous year, which is why the company jumped 14 spots to land at number 96 on the list. With a market share of $119.1 billion, AbbVie saw a 7.1% increase in profits to $5.6 billion last year.

Eli Lilly – At number 123 on the list, Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly climbed six spots from the previous year based on a 7.4% increase in revenue. The company reported $24.5 billion in revenue for 2018 and $3.2 billion in profits, which is roughly equivalent to the same profit the year prior. Eli Lilly has a market share value of $134 billion.

Amgen – California-based Amgen inched up one spot to come in at 129 on the list. The company generated $23 billion in revenue last year, a 3.9% increase. That revenue jump included $8.4 billion in profit, which was an increase of 324%. Amgen, which employs approximately 21,500 people, has a market share of $118 billion, according to the Fortune data.

Bristol-Myers Squibb – At 138 on the Fortune 500 list, BMS climbed seven spots over the previous year. The company generated $22.5 billion in revenue last year, an 8.6% increase. Its profits were $4.9 billion, an increase of 388%. BMS, which employs about 23,300 people, has a market share of $77 billion, according to the data. It should not be a surprise to see BMS climb higher on the Fortune 500 ranking over the next few years following its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene at the beginning of this year. Celgene ranks at number 287 on the Fortune 500 list.

Gilead Sciences – With a new chief executive officer and leadership team in place this year, Gilead Sciences is undergoing a transformation as it diversifies and bolsters its portfolio. This year, the company placed at 139 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $22.1 billion. With declining sales from its vaunted hepatitis pipeline, Gilead’s revenue dropped 15.2% from the previous year, which caused the company to fall 23 spots in the ranking. The company still managed to generate $5.4 billion in profit, a 17.9& increase.

Celgene – The recently acquired Celgene comes in at number 287 on the Fortune 500 list. The company saw $15.2 billion in revenue, a 17.5% increase over the previous year. During the same time period, Celgene posted $4.04 billion in profits, a 37.6% increase. The company has approximately 8,800 employees and a market share of $66 billion.

Biogen – Boston-based Biogen ranks 235 on the list. The company generated $13.4 billion in revenue last year, a 9.6% increase. Biogen posted $4.4 billion in profits, a 74.5% jump. With 7,800 employees, Biogen has a market share of $46.4 billion, according to the data.

Regeneron – At 450 on the list, New York-based Regeneron posted revenue of $6.7 billion, a 14.3% increase. That revenue, generated by drugs like Dupixent, brought in $2.44 billion in profits, an increase of 104% over the previous year. Regeneron climbed 23 spots from the previous year’s ranking. With 7,400 employees, Regeneron has a market share of $44 billion.

Zoetis – The final pharma company in the Fortune 500 list is New Jersey-based Zoetis, an animal health company. Zoetis generated $5.8 billion in revenue last year, a 9.8% increase. The company saw its profits increase 65.3% with $1.4 billion. Zoetis has a market share of $48 billion.

Although not in the Fortune 500, three other pharma companies did make the top 1000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals came in at 614 with revenue of $4.13 billion; Vertex Pharmaceuticals came in at 752 with $3.04 billion in revenue; and Catalent Pharma Solutions earned its spot at 865 with revenue of $2.4 billion.