Agenus To Report Second Quarter 2014 Financial Results On July 24, 2014; Conference Call To Follow

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) will release its second quarter 2014 financial results before the market opens on July 24, 2014.

Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. To access the live call, dial 719-325-2362. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast/. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through midnight Eastern Time on September 24, 2014. The replay number is 416-915-1035, and the access code is 49971. The replay will also be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the live call.

