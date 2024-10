Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company developing a series of immune-oncology checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines, and immune adjuvants, today announced that the Company will present at the 17th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 9th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will take place at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

