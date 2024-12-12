SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Pfizer’s Ibrance Improves Survival in New Breast Cancer Indication

December 12, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
New York City, NY, USA - August 22, 2022: Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA. Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation.

iStock, JHVEPhoto

Pfizer, facing increasing pressure from Novartis, is touting a Phase III win for Ibrance as the first clinical evidence supporting the CDK4/6 inhibitor class’ use in patients with a specific type of breast cancer.

Pfizer’s Ibrance has shown efficacy in a new type of breast cancer, potentially expanding the patient population the blockbuster medicine can be used for. The Phase III clinical win comes at a pivotal time for Pfizer, as Novartis’ Kisqali was recently approved for another group of breast cancer patients.

Ibrance extended median progression-free survival (PFS) by more than 50% in patients with first-line HR+, HER2+ metastatic breast cancer when combined with anti-HER2 and endocrine therapy. The Phase III PATINA trial compared Ibrance to standard of care first-line maintenance therapy after chemotherapy. Median PFS was 44.3 months for the Ibrance group as compared to 29.1 months for those on the standard of care regimen.

Pfizer touted the results as the first time a CDK4/6 inhibitor has shown benefit in this group of patients, which represents about 10% of all breast cancers.

Ibrance was first approved in 2015 for treating postmenopausal woman with breast cancer. It has since racked up three more FDA nods for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer; first-line HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and men with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Pfizer has had a clear headstart with its CDK4/6 inhibitor over Novartis, which followed with an initial approval for Kisqali in 2017 for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. A year later, the drug was approved for HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, and in September this year it got another nod in HR+/HER2- early breast cancer.

Ibrance brought in $4.75 billion worldwide for Pfizer in 2023, an increase of 7% over the prior year. Meanwhile, Novartis clocked $2.08 billion in net sales for Kisqali in the same year representing a 69% increase.

Breast cancer Phase III Clinical research
Pfizer Novartis
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of human hands holding a arrow pointing up, graphs and diagrams. Concept of profit, making money, business. Copy space.
Prostate cancer
Candel Stock Skyrockets on Promising Phase III Prostate Cancer Data
December 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Art collage, hands and scales of justice. The concept of the law of the judge.
Legal
Former CytoDyn Officials Found Guilty of Securities Fraud
December 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of a hand holding scissors. Copy space for ad. Modern design.
Immunology and inflammation
Acelyrin Terminates Izokibep After Failed Phase IIb/III Uveitis Data
December 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Medical technology. Doctor holding health icon with dna, electronic medical record. Digital healthcare and research with global network connection on hologram virtual screen, insurance, digital health technology
Partnered
Ending the Diagnostic Odyssey for Patients
December 11, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights