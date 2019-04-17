SUBSCRIBE
1Q2019 Life Science Growth Announcements

April 17, 2019 | 
2 min read | 
Editorial Staff

In the first quarter of 2019, more than 30 life science companies* announced expansions, new locations, increased funding, new trial and product launches and various other news pointing to a growing industry. Here’s a BioSpace roundup of these announcements. This is definitely an industry on the rise!

GENETOWN

Allergan Establishes R&D Center in Kendall Square to Open in Q1 2019

SQZ Biotech Expands in Massachusetts, Taps New Chief Medical Officer

Germany’s Sirion Biotech Launches New U.S. Headquarters in Cambridge

Merck KGaA Expands in Massachusetts Following $4 Billion Deal With GSK

IFM Therapeutics Launches IFM Due, Its Second Subsidiary Aimed at Parkinson’s and NASH

With New HQ, Boston’s Medidata Expects to Hire 600-800 Over Next 5 Years

CENTOGENE Expands Clinical Studies Team in U.S.

Tiburio Launches With $31 Million and Two Compounds From Ipsen Targeting Rare Endocrine Diseases

Blast off! Ribon Therapeutics and Hans Bishop’s Sana Biotechnology Officially Launch

Novartis and Blackstone Launch Anthos Therapeutics With $250 Million

PHARM COUNTRY

Neurogene Launches With $68.5 Million to Advance Gene Therapies for Rare Neurological Diseases

Glenmark Adds 400 Employees, Spins off Innovation Business

Connecticut Aims to Grow Its Biotech Industry

Amicus Therapeutics to Hire 200 Researchers at New Gene Therapy Center in Philadelphia

Companies Announce Job Openings in the Wake of Expansions - Some Cuts Were Made, Too

A New Day, a New Vant. Roivant Launches Alyvant Ahead of J.P. Morgan 2019

BIOTECH BAY

For Life Science Companies in the Bay State, Project Onramp Opens up Internship Opportunities

Buildings Will Soon Go up at New Life Sciences Project in South San Francisco

Companies Announce Job Openings in the Wake of Expansions - Some Cuts Were Made, Too

Gladstone Institutes’ Robert Mahley Launches Alzheimer’s Biotech GABAeron

Maze Therapeutics Launches with $191 Million to Focus on Translating Genetic Insights into New Medicines

BIO NC

AveXis to Expand Its NC Manufacturing Facility, Plans to Hire 200

bluebird bio to Cut Ribbon on New Gene Therapy Factory in Durham, NC; Plans to Hire

Companies Announce Job Openings in the Wake of Expansions - Some Cuts Were Made, Too

Cancer Therapy Company Cellectis to Establish Manufacturing Operations in North Carolina

BIOCAPITAL

Reports: FDA Intends to Establish a New Office to Improve Review Process of New Drugs

Autolus Therapeutics Sets U.S. HQ in Maryland, Will Create 170 Jobs

BIOINDIANA

Biologics Manufacturer Adding 200 Jobs

BIOFOREST

Seattle Area Life Science Employment Rebounds After Some Big Departures

BIOMIDWEST

Expansion Projects Provide New Job Openings for Biotech Companies

OTHER AREAS

Florida and Michigan

Expansion Projects Provide New Job Openings for Biotech Companies

Sweden-based Vycellix Opens U.S. HQ in Tampa

Iovance Plans a 25% Headcount Increase This Year as Its TIL Therapies Move Forward

Texas

Companies Announce Job Openings in the Wake of Expansions - Some Cuts Were Made, Too

* This is not an all-inclusive list. If you know of a company who made or will be making a growth announcement, please send us a note at news@biospace.com.

Editorial Staff
