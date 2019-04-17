1Q2019 Life Science Growth Announcements

In the first quarter of 2019, more than 30 life science companies* announced expansions, new locations, increased funding, new trial and product launches and various other news pointing to a growing industry.
In the first quarter of 2019, more than 30 life science companies* announced expansions, new locations, increased funding, new trial and product launches and various other news pointing to a growing industry. Here’s a BioSpace roundup of these announcements. This is definitely an industry on the rise!
GENETOWN
Allergan Establishes R&D Center in Kendall Square to Open in Q1 2019
SQZ Biotech Expands in Massachusetts, Taps New Chief Medical Officer
Germany’s Sirion Biotech Launches New U.S. Headquarters in Cambridge
Merck KGaA Expands in Massachusetts Following $4 Billion Deal With GSK
IFM Therapeutics Launches IFM Due, Its Second Subsidiary Aimed at Parkinson’s and NASH
With New HQ, Boston’s Medidata Expects to Hire 600-800 Over Next 5 Years
CENTOGENE Expands Clinical Studies Team in U.S.
Tiburio Launches With $31 Million and Two Compounds From Ipsen Targeting Rare Endocrine Diseases
Blast off! Ribon Therapeutics and Hans Bishop’s Sana Biotechnology Officially Launch
Novartis and Blackstone Launch Anthos Therapeutics With $250 Million
PHARM COUNTRY
Neurogene Launches With $68.5 Million to Advance Gene Therapies for Rare Neurological Diseases
Glenmark Adds 400 Employees, Spins off Innovation Business
Connecticut Aims to Grow Its Biotech Industry
Amicus Therapeutics to Hire 200 Researchers at New Gene Therapy Center in Philadelphia
A New Day, a New Vant. Roivant Launches Alyvant Ahead of J.P. Morgan 2019
BIOTECH BAY
For Life Science Companies in the Bay State, Project Onramp Opens up Internship Opportunities
Buildings Will Soon Go up at New Life Sciences Project in South San Francisco
Gladstone Institutes’ Robert Mahley Launches Alzheimer’s Biotech GABAeron
Maze Therapeutics Launches with $191 Million to Focus on Translating Genetic Insights into New Medicines
BIO NC
AveXis to Expand Its NC Manufacturing Facility, Plans to Hire 200
bluebird bio to Cut Ribbon on New Gene Therapy Factory in Durham, NC; Plans to Hire
Cancer Therapy Company Cellectis to Establish Manufacturing Operations in North Carolina
BIOCAPITAL
Reports: FDA Intends to Establish a New Office to Improve Review Process of New Drugs
Autolus Therapeutics Sets U.S. HQ in Maryland, Will Create 170 Jobs
BIOINDIANA
Biologics Manufacturer Adding 200 Jobs
BIOFOREST
Seattle Area Life Science Employment Rebounds After Some Big Departures
BIOMIDWEST
Expansion Projects Provide New Job Openings for Biotech Companies
OTHER AREAS
Florida and Michigan
Expansion Projects Provide New Job Openings for Biotech Companies
Sweden-based Vycellix Opens U.S. HQ in Tampa
Iovance Plans a 25% Headcount Increase This Year as Its TIL Therapies Move Forward
Texas
