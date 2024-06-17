SQZ Biotech
Embattled SQZ Biotechnologies announced Tuesday that the Swiss biotech will not exercise its option for HPV 16 positive solid tumors under the SQZ-APC-HPV program.
SQZ Biotechnologies is slashing 60% of its workforce and looking for a new CEO after initiating a strategic prioritization to focus on its cell therapy platform for solid tumors.
The Roche Accelerator is designed to help companies bridge the gap between idea and proof-of-concept. It is one of several incubators recently founded by Western companies.
Kenneth Frazier, executive chairman and former chief executive officer of Merck, joins former colleagues Roger Perlmutter and Roy Baynes at the well-financed company.
The 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease ended last weekend, but it reported on numerous research studies and insights into the diseases.
Clinical trial news definitely picked up this final week of January. Here’s a look.
TScan Therapeutics, Lyell, SQZ Biotech and others secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Investigational New Drug Application.
He envisions becoming a grandparent in the industry, as opposed to the parenting role he played at Alnylam.
Find out which life sciences companies are raking in the cash this week, as companies from around the globe provide updates on their financing rounds and IPOs.
