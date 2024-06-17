SUBSCRIBE
NEWS
Business
Roche Decides Not to Exercise Solid Tumor Option with SQZ
Embattled SQZ Biotechnologies announced Tuesday that the Swiss biotech will not exercise its option for HPV 16 positive solid tumors under the SQZ-APC-HPV program.
July 25, 2023
2 min read
Connor Lynch
Drug Development
SQZ Culls 60% of Workforce as Founder & CEO Steps Down
SQZ Biotechnologies is slashing 60% of its workforce and looking for a new CEO after initiating a strategic prioritization to focus on its cell therapy platform for solid tumors.
December 1, 2022
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Roche Accelerator in Shanghai Helps Biotechs Expand Collaborations & Networks
The Roche Accelerator is designed to help companies bridge the gap between idea and proof-of-concept. It is one of several incubators recently founded by Western companies.
June 23, 2022
5 min read
Gail Dutton
Business
Ken Frazier Joins Board of Eikon, which is Looking Like “Merck 2.0"
Kenneth Frazier, executive chairman and former chief executive officer of Merck, joins former colleagues Roger Perlmutter and Roy Baynes at the well-financed company.
April 1, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Cortexyme, SQZ, Others Present New Insights into Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s
The 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease ended last weekend, but it reported on numerous research studies and insights into the diseases.
March 21, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: January 24 – January 28
Clinical trial news definitely picked up this final week of January. Here’s a look.
January 28, 2022
10 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Six Companies Hit the Clinic with Innovative Therapeutic Candidates
TScan Therapeutics, Lyell, SQZ Biotech and others secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Investigational New Drug Application.
January 24, 2022
4 min read
Alex Keown
Business
John Maraganore is Embracing the Role of Biotech’s Newest Grandfather
He envisions becoming a grandparent in the industry, as opposed to the parenting role he played at Alnylam.
January 7, 2022
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Biotech Beach
Biopharma Money on the Move: October 7-14
Find out which life sciences companies are raking in the cash this week, as companies from around the globe provide updates on their financing rounds and IPOs.
October 15, 2020
6 min read
Kate Goodwin
Genetown
Asset Sale and Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution Approved by SQZB Shareholders
February 29, 2024
4 min read
Business
SQZ Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Portfolio Updates
August 10, 2023
6 min read
Business
SQZ Biotechnologies Provides Update on Collaboration with Roche
July 25, 2023
4 min read
Pharm Country
NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings Against SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)
July 3, 2023
1 min read
Genetown
SQZ Biotechnologies to Consolidate Shares with 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
June 15, 2023
5 min read
Business
SQZ Biotechnologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Portfolio Updates
May 10, 2023
6 min read
Policy
SQZ Biotechnologies Receives Notice Regarding Continued Listing Standards From the New York Stock Exchange
January 18, 2023
4 min read
FDA
SQZ Biotechnologies Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for its eAPC Therapeutic Candidate for Treatment of HPV16+ Tumors
December 6, 2022
10 min read
Genetown
SQZ Biotechnologies Announces Strategic Prioritization of SQZ® Enhanced Antigen Presenting Cells Program; Armon Sharei to Step Down as Chief Executive Officer
November 30, 2022
6 min read
Drug Development
SQZ Biotechnologies Presents Cell Squeeze® Manufacturing Platform, Linked Antigen mRNA Preclinical Research, and COMMANDER-001 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Progress Poster at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
November 10, 2022
10 min read
