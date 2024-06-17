Ribon Therapeutics
Despite having an impressive roster of high-profile supporters, including AbbVie, BMS, J&J, Novartis and Pfizer, PARP-focused Ribon has called it quits after nearly a decade in business.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
In an interview with BioSpace, CEO Victoria Richon expressed her excitement about investor support and developing novel, first-in-class treatments.
Cross-continental drug development and commercialization deals are good for business, and imperative for patients to receive access to the most valuable scientific breakthroughs. This month has already brought a number of these partnerships for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Here’s a look at three of them.
In the midst of a pandemic, oncology-focused companies virtually unveil data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
In the first quarter of 2019, more than 30 life science companies* announced expansions, new locations, increased funding, new trial and product launches and various other news pointing to a growing industry.
On opposite sides of the country, the two new companies tackle different methods to treat disease.
