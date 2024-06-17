Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
In the next two weeks, the FDA is set to decide on a Humira biosimilar and a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
On Friday, the regulator greenlit Iovance’s lifileucel to treat advanced melanoma. Prior to the approval, experts told BioSpace that tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapies also hold the potential to treat several other solid tumors.
Iovance’s lifileucel for advanced melanoma and Madrigal’s resmetirom for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis are just a couple of the key decisions on the FDA’s docket this quarter.
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics await the monumental potential approval of exa-cel, bluebird bio, Iovance and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wait patiently in the wings.
After a series of milestone approvals in the first half of 2023, the FDA is slated to decide on four more firsts before the year’s end.
Iovance Biotherapeutics announced the FDA’s Biologics License Application for lifileucel will likely be completed in Q1 of 2023, a short delay after the agency requested additional data.
The FDA is keeping busy as summer winds down, with approvals, Orphan Drug Designations and other actions. Here’s what the agency has been up to this week.
