Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: 3D rendering of human cells and DNA/iSto
FDA
6 Recently Approved Cell & Gene Therapies—And Why They Matter
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
March 26, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA Headquarters_Grandbrothers/Adobe Stock
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Alvotech and Minerva
In the next two weeks, the FDA is set to decide on a Humira biosimilar and a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
February 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The Iovance Cell Therapy Center/courtesy
Drug Development
FDA Approves First One-Time Cell Therapy for a Solid Tumor
On Friday, the regulator greenlit Iovance’s lifileucel to treat advanced melanoma. Prior to the approval, experts told BioSpace that tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapies also hold the potential to treat several other solid tumors.
February 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Aayushi Pratap and Heather McKenzie
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in Q1
Iovance’s lifileucel for advanced melanoma and Madrigal’s resmetirom for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis are just a couple of the key decisions on the FDA’s docket this quarter.
December 19, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Evaluation of DNA gel/iStock, gopixa
Drug Development
Cell & Gene Therapy Space Gears Up for First CRISPR Approval
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics await the monumental potential approval of exa-cel, bluebird bio, Iovance and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wait patiently in the wings.
November 9, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jill Neimark
FDA Headquarters_Grandbrothers/Adobe Stock
Policy
9 Highly Anticipated FDA Decisions in the Second Half of 2023
After a series of milestone approvals in the first half of 2023, the FDA is slated to decide on four more firsts before the year’s end.
June 28, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Michael Vi/Getty Images
Policy
Iovance’s BLA for Advanced Melanoma Therapeutic Delayed Until Q1 2023
Iovance Biotherapeutics announced the FDA’s Biologics License Application for lifileucel will likely be completed in Q1 of 2023, a short delay after the agency requested additional data.
November 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Review: Incyte, Pfizer, Iovance and More
The FDA is keeping busy as summer winds down, with approvals, Orphan Drug Designations and other actions. Here’s what the agency has been up to this week.
August 26, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Financial Results and Corporate Updates for Second Quarter and First Half 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Business
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024
July 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 19, 2024
July 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences and Events - May 24, 2024
May 24, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Clinical Data in Frontline Advanced Melanoma at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting
May 23, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Updates
May 9, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Business
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present Clinical and Translational Data at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
