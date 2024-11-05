12 Careers for Ph.D. Life Scientists Outside of the Lab

Not everyone who completes a life sciences Ph.D. wants to continue working in a laboratory or in research.

They may just have grown out of it or found that the work isn’t what they thought it was. Or maybe they still love science and would rather find a different way of making a living than conducting academic or commercial research.

With that in mind, here are 12 possible options for Ph.D. life scientists who want careers outside of the laboratory, along with salary information.

12 Careers to Consider: Overview

Job Average Salary Related Jobs 1 Technical writing $83,736 Jobs 2 Business analysis $64,414 Jobs 3 Biotech and pharma sales $126,036 Jobs 4 Bioinformatics $110,133 Jobs 5 Medical science liaison $192,454 Jobs 6 Competitive industrial intelligence $74,680 Jobs 7 Drug safety/pharmacovigilance $105,960 Jobs 8 Consultant Varies Jobs 9 Quality control and assurance $62,595 Jobs 10 Regulatory affairs $93,553 Jobs 11 Marketing manager $131,067 Jobs 12 Business development $123,559 Jobs

1. Technical Writing

Biopharma has an incredible need not only for people with higher degrees who understand technical materials but those who can write as well. Grants and documentation required by regulatory agencies need to be written.

Technical writers had an average annual salary of $83,736 in 2023, according to the BioSpace 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report .

2. Business Analysis

Financial analysts provide insight and guidance to businesses and individuals on making investment decisions. For people with life sciences backgrounds, this often means working with venture capital firms or investment banks.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the 2023 median pay for a financial analyst was $99,890.

3. Biotech and Pharma Sales

Many people with higher degrees find satisfaction as biotech or pharmaceutical sales reps. If you’re not a people person, this probably isn’t right for you, but if you can tie your scientific interests into talking to people about a company’s products, this can be a lucrative area.

Biotech and pharma sales representatives had a 2023 average annual salary of $126,036, according to the BioSpace 2024 salary report. These roles often include a base salary and commission, so total earnings can vary widely.

4. Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics professionals process and analyze large-scale genomics and other biological datasets to develop biological insights. Bioinformatics falls within the data science field.

According to Salary.com , the average annual pay of a bioinformatic scientist was $110,133 as of Nov. 1, 2024.

5. Medical Science Liaison

Medical science liaisons work for biopharma companies and provide information about those companies’ products to healthcare practitioners. They can also help shape strategy for their employers.

The 2023 average medical science liaison base salary was $192,454, according to a Medical Science Liaison Society survey .

6. Competitive Industrial Intelligence

This falls under market research analysts. These individuals study market conditions to evaluate the potential sales of a product or service.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , the 2023 median pay was $74,680.

7. Drug Safety/Pharmacovigilance

These positions involve analyzing and monitoring the safety and efficacy of drugs, which can include duties such as inspecting drug manufacturing facilities, following up on adverse reaction reports and overseeing the regulatory processes involved in drug approvals. This job can require a medical degree.

According to Salary.com , a senior drug safety/medical information specialist can early a median annual salary of $105,960.

8. Consultant

Those who’ve amassed significant experience in their area of expertise while working in industry may become consultants , allowing them to use what they’ve learned to benefit a variety of clients.

Annual pay will vary based on the number of clients secured, how much they pay and the type of work being done, resulting in potential income fluctuations throughout the year.

9. Quality Control and Assurance (QC/QA)

The biopharma industry has a huge need for specialists in quality control and quality assurance who can monitor manufacturing operations and ensure the quality of the drugs that hit the market.

According to the BioSpace 2024 salary report, the 2023 average annual salary for a quality analyst was $62,595.

10. Regulatory Affairs

Another related area is regulatory affairs, overseeing and managing all the regulatory filings within the U.S. and internationally for pharmaceutical companies.

According to the BioSpace 2024 salary report, the 2023 average annual salary for a regulatory specialist was $93,553.

11. Marketing Manager

Viewed as a little broader than pharmaceutical sales positions, these jobs develop wider marketing strategies for biopharma products, including using print, radio and TV ads, corporate communications and other approaches to promote offerings.

According to the BioSpace 2024 salary report, the 2023 average annual salary for a marketing manager was $131,067.

12. Business Development

These positions can overlap with sales and marketing jobs, as well as medical liaison positions. Part of the role involves developing strategies for expanding the business and identifying new markets and approaches to those markets.

According to the BioSpace 2024 salary report, the 2023 average annual salary for a sales manager was $123,559.

The Takeaway

There are undoubtedly numerous other careers, especially for Ph.D.s willing to go outside their comfort zones.

If you’re interested in working outside the laboratory, take the time to make a list of your broader job skills. It may be more important to downplay the specifics of your degree, focus on your broader interests and abilities and indicate that you’re looking for further challenges.

Most importantly, network. The more people you connect with, the more options available to you, including some you might not otherwise think or know of.