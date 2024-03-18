Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends

BioSpace’s 2024 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals.
Despite facing challenging market constraints throughout 2023, which led to strings of layoffs and slowed hiring, salaries for the biopharma industry experienced modest growth with industry average salaries higher than ever before.
This report examines:
- Average annual salaries and bonuses
- Average earnings by title and discipline
- Pay inequities, including the Gender Pay Gap and the Racial Wage Gap
- Regional averages
- Benefits and paid time off
Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report below.