Report: 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends

Despite facing challenging market constraints throughout 2023, which led to strings of layoffs and slowed hiring, salaries for the biopharma industry experienced modest growth with industry average salaries higher than ever before.

This report examines:

Average annual salaries and bonuses

Average earnings by title and discipline

Pay inequities, including the Gender Pay Gap and the Racial Wage Gap

Regional averages

Benefits and paid time off

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2024 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report below.