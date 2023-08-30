SUBSCRIBE
Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

August 30, 2023 | 
1 min read

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Health Care Conference, Everett, MA – Fireside chat, September 6, 2023, 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY – Fireside chat, September 12, 2023, 2:35 p.m. ET

The sessions may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager’s TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline. Voyager’s pipeline includes wholly owned and collaborative preclinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and other diseases of the central nervous system, with a focus on validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts

Investors
Investors@vygr.com

Media
Peg Rusconi
prusconi@vergescientific.com


