SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Voyager Therapeutics

NEWS
Drug Development
Our Mission at Voyager Therapeutics: Define the Future of Neurogenetic Medicines
We are in an unprecedented time in neurotherapeutics. Medicines that address the causative disease biology underlying central nervous system
May 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
Pictured: Facade of Novartis building in Switzerland
Business
Novartis Inks Potential $1.3B Gene Therapy Deal with Voyager to Target Neuro
The Swiss pharma is looking to leverage Voyager Therapeutics’ capsid technology for gene therapies aimed at treating Huntington’s disease and spinal muscular atrophy.
January 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: abstract bokeh optical light/iStock, Ole
Drug Development
Companies Devise New Ways to Smuggle Drugs Across the Blood-Brain Barrier
To protect the central nervous system, the blood-brain barrier bars entry to around 98% of molecules—but approaches like Roche’s trontinemab could spell new hope in Alzheimer’s and beyond.
November 10, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Doctor holding a brain scan with an elde
Drug Development
Untangling the Amyloid-Tau Connection to Inform New Drug Development
Recent data from the Phase III study of donanemab emphasize a correlation between amyloid and tau. Experts say a greater understanding of this link could further Alzheimer’s drug development.
July 13, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Two people signing contracts/Courtesy of
Deals
Top Biotech Licensing Deals of Q1 2023
There have already been several big biotech licensing deals in Q1. See inside for some of this quarter’s biggest licensing deals — from the surprising and pivotal to the lucrative and consequential.
March 29, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Voyager CEO Al Sandrock/courtesy of Voyager Therap
Business
Voyager Rolls on as Novartis Selects Two of Three CNS Targets
Voyager Therapeutics unlocked a potential $600 million plus $25 million upfront as Novartis exercised its option to leverage the company’s capsids against two undisclosed neurologic disease targets.
March 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Policy
Despite Regulatory Progress, Delivery Hurdles Persist for Neurodegenerative Space
The neurodegenerative drug development space saw incremental victories in 2022. Leaders from Eisai, Voyager and QurAlis discuss upcoming milestones.
January 18, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Voyager CEO Al Sandrock/courtesy of Voyager Therap
Business
Second Neurocrine-Voyager Pact Targets Underlying Cause of Parkinson’s (Updated)
Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager Therapeutics inked a CNS-targeted collaboration potentially worth a potential $4.4 billion.
January 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Voyager CEO Al Sandrock/courtesy of Voyager Therap
Business
Voyager’s Al Sandrock, Alnylam’s Yvonne Greenstreet and More Share Their Predictions for 2023
BioSpace spoke with several leaders to gather their thoughts and predictions for the new year. Here is the first installment of this two-part series.
December 20, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Voyager Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Voyager Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
August 6, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Voyager Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast
July 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Voyager Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 09, 2024
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Participants Dosed in Single Ascending Dose Trial of VY-TAU01 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
May 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Voyager Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
May 13, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Genetown
Voyager Therapeutics Presents Data for Second-Generation, TRACER™-Generated Capsids and CNS Gene Therapy Programs Advancing Toward Clinical Trials at the ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting
May 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Voyager Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Voyager Therapeutics to Present Broad Set of Translational Data Supporting IV-Delivered, CNS Gene Therapy Programs Advancing Toward Clinical Trials at the ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Voyager Therapeutics Announces Selection of Development Candidate for GBA1 Program in Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Triggering Milestone Payment
April 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Load More