KVISTGAARD, Denmark, May 31, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announces that pursuant to section 6 of Executive Order no. 1442 of December 13, 2013 on Issuers’ Disclosure Obligations, the total nominal value of Bavarian Nordic A/S’ share capital is DKK 261,128,630 at the end of May 2014, which is made up of 26,112,863 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 26,112,863 votes.

