Top 5 Companies Hiring in the Boston Area

Looking for a biopharma job in the Boston area? Check out these top five companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located in Genetown, the Boston area is a hot spot for biopharma hiring. BioSpace lists around 400 open jobs within 15 miles of the city, including positions in Cambridge, Lexington, Norwood, Waltham and Watertown. The roles fall under multiple disciplines, such as science/R&D, clinical, IT, regulatory, and manufacturing and production.
If you’re interested in working at a biopharma company in the Boston area, check out the open positions for the top five companies hiring there.
- Moderna has over 180 openings in Cambridge and Norwood. Jobs include specialist of clinical quality; principal research associate of infectious disease research; and director of drug product operations, formulation and filing.
- Takeda has over 70 open positions in Boston, Cambridge and Lexington. Roles include director of PV risk management; head of research operations; and senior director of oncology R&D strategy and portfolio management.
- Novo Nordisk has over 20 openings in Boston, Lexington and Watertown. Positions include field application specialist; clinical project manager; and data science scouting and external ventures lead.
- Amgen has over 20 open positions in Boston and Cambridge. Roles include senior engineer; process development principal scientist-biological and structural characterization; and senior manager of systems engineering-combination product development.
- Dyne Therapeutics has over 20 openings in Waltham. Positions include director of regulatory affairs; senior director of translational biomarkers; and vice president of global market access.
