Tandem Diabetes Care Appoints Jean-Claude Kyrillos as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the appointment of Jean-Claude “JC” Kyrillos as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 21, 2024. Mr. Kyrillos comes to Tandem with more than 20 years of global executive leadership experience in medical device, digital health, and healthcare management.

“JC brings deep experience in healthcare and a great balance of technical, operational, and leadership skills from multiple roles in large and small medical technology companies,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO. “JC shares our strong commitment to helping improve lives, and I look forward to working together as we advance our pipeline to bring more solutions to people living with diabetes.”

“I was drawn to Tandem’s dedication to making a positive impact in the diabetes community, while addressing growing demand for smaller, more advanced insulin delivery technologies,” said Mr. Kyrillos. “I look forward to adding my experience to the talented team already in place and helping deliver on Tandem’s mission through the expansion of our global operations while delivering profitable growth.”

Mr. Kyrillos previously served in operating company president roles at Envista Holdings from February 2020 to June 2023, most recently as President of Diagnostics and Digital Solutions. Before that, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Qualcomm Life, the healthcare division at Qualcomm, from May 2016 to February 2019. Before his time at Qualcomm, Mr. Kyrillos served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of infusion solutions at Becton Dickinson from August 2011 to May 2016. Before that, Mr. Kyrillos held leadership positions at ResMed Inc. from January 2008 to August 2011, most recently serving as President of ResMed Ventures and Initiatives. Mr. Kyrillos has served as an independent board director of San Diego Blood Bank since January 2016 and as Chair from January 2020 to December 2022. Mr. Kyrillos received a BA with Honors in History from Colgate University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

