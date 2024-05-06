Spectral Medical Provides April 2024 Tigris Trial Update

105 patients enrolled

April represents a record breaking month for patient enrollment

TORONTO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today provided an update on the Company’s Tigris trial, a Phase 3 follow-on study evaluating the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion (“PMX”) in a randomized controlled trial of adults treated for endotoxemia and septic shock.

Enrollment:

Robust enrollment activity continuing throughout 2024: 105 patients enrolled at end of April 2024 Record monthly enrollment with seven patients enrolled in April 24 patients enrolled in 2024 so far – represents the most robust enrollment rates since the start of the Tigris study

With 45 patients to full enrollment, the Company is entering the final push to fully enroll and finish the Tigris trial To support sustained enrollment, Spectral hosted an in-person Investigator Meeting March 12 th & 13 th in conjunction with the 29 th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology in San Diego In-person meeting well attended with multiple stakeholders present, including: principal investigators and clinical research coordinators from existing and new trial sites; CRO, Beaufort; and representatives from the Company’s strategic partner Baxter



Trial Sites:

Continued progress opening additional high quality clinical sites Recently onboarded the University of Virginia Two pending sites in the pipeline finalizing contracting and training Spectral clinical team focused on trial site management activities to ensure that Tigris sites have the support and resources to enroll patients as efficiently as possible



About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe and has been used safely and effectively on more than 340,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

The Tigris Trial is a confirmatory study of PMX in addition to standard care vs standard care alone and is designed as a 2:1 randomized trial of 150 patients using Bayesian statistics. Endotoxic septic shock is a malignant form of sepsis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RANrHHi9L8.

The trial methods are detailed in “Bayesian methods: a potential path forward for sepsis trials”.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

