Biotech Beach

Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) Urges Support For Battelle Plan To Grow Los Angeles Region’s Bioscience Industry

October 9, 2014 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Governing Board of the Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) has passed a unanimous resolution endorsing the recent Battelle Technology Partnership Study and its proposed Master Plan for Growing the Biosciences in Los Angeles. The full text of the plan is available on the County of Los Angeles website at http://file.lacounty.gov/bc/q3_2014/cms1_217012.pdf.

The SoCalBio resolution calls on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, local municipalities, economic development organizations and other entities with an interest in promoting the region’s bioscience industries (biotech, medtech and in-vitro diagnostics) to formally endorse the Battelle Master Plan. The resolution also urges stakeholders to support establishment of LA BIO FORWARD -- a 501 (c)(3) Joint Powers Authority (JPA) for executing the master plan.

