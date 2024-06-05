The ABCs of Biopharma This Week: ASCO, BIO and Cancer

Conference season kicked into high gear this week with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago and the BIO International Convention in San Diego. Check out BioSpace’s ASCO24 Tracker with all the biggest data and other news from the cancer meeting, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

Among the trial results highlighted at ASCO24 were BMS’ Phase III study results in liver cancer. There was also a lot of news on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Pfizer presented results from a Phase III trial evaluating its ALK inhibitor Lorbrena, BMS provided three updates on its immunotherapy Opdivo and Opdivo-based combinations, while Gilead unveiled additional details on a failed Phase III trial for its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy.

Currently, there is one ADC approved to treat NSCLC, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu, for patients with HER2-mutated metastatic disease. While the companies’ investigational ADC Dato-DXd is making some headway against NSCLC, experts recently told BioSpace that more compelling surface targets for lung cancer are needed in order for ADCs to really make a difference.

When it comes to M&A, Big Pharma continues to show strong interest in oncology, particularly ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals. However, last week’s biggest deal was Merck’s $3 billion acquisition of EyeBio and its first-in-class trispecific antibody Restoret, marking the company’s return to the ophthalmology space after nearly a decade. For now, it appears Big Pharma favors smaller M&A over megabillion-dollar deals. Recent buying activity also indicates a potential resurgence in the appetites of larger companies for psychiatric drug development.

Greg Slabodkin is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart