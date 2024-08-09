SandboxAQ Collaborates with Mayo Clinic on Novel Cardiac Diagnostics

Clinical research study at leading U.S. hospital will further validate the efficacy of advanced, AI-powered magnetocardiography for transformative cardiac diagnostics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ today announced a technology collaboration with Mayo Clinic to explore the use of advanced, AI-powered magnetocardiography (MCG) technology with the goal of radically improving cardiac diagnostics. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in the global fight against cardiovascular diseases, which remain one of the leading causes of death worldwide, claiming millions of lives every year.

As part of the collaboration, Mayo Clinic researchers will test SandboxAQ’s novel MCG imaging system, called CardiAQ, powered by state-of-the-art magnetic sensors and advanced AI algorithms. This mobile, non-invasive, non-contact cardiac imaging device will enable rapid and radiation-free visualization and assessment of the magnetic signals of the heart. The initial phase of the collaboration will be a clinical research study to examine the relationship between MCG and the findings seen in angiography. The study will take place throughout 2024 and 2025 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

“This collaboration between Mayo Clinic and SandboxAQ will further this breakthrough MCG technology for cardiac diagnostics. Cardiac disease is the leading cause of death globally and novel methods to easily and accurately diagnose disease are urgently needed,” said Kit Yee Au-Yeung, Director of SandboxAQ’s medical devices division. “CardiAQ captures detailed data from the heart, which could lead to faster, more accurate diagnoses and fill in the gap between low-cost EKG or biomarker tests and high-cost CT scans or invasive angiography.”

CardiAQ will look to address the need for faster, more accurate and accessible medical imaging technologies. The system leverages high performance sensors to measure minute variations in the magnetic field around the human heart, and advanced quantitative AI algorithms that can eliminate electromagnetic interference in a dynamic hospital environment. By capturing more pristine electrical conduction activities in every heartbeat, doctors may be able to better detect abnormal patterns and uncover other indicators about potential cardiac disease states.

Building upon successful clinical studies at UCSF Medical Center and New York’s Mount Sinai West medical center, CardiAQ delivers key benefits including:

Requires no purpose-built space

Mobile for point-of-care use

Requires no cooling or shielding to operate

Measurement takes minutes to complete

About SandboxAQ

Rowe Price

Eric Schmidt

Marc Benioff

Thomas Tull

SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering AI solutions that address some of the world's greatest challenges. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, cyber and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth capital-backed company in 2022, funded by leading investors including T. Rowe Price, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Guggenheim Partners, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and others.

