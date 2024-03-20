Samsung Accepts Healthcare Innovator Award for Contribution to Care in Underserved Communities

The award recognizes SonoSync™ for breaking down barriers and providing immediate, affordable access to quality women’s healthcare

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boston Imaging, the United States headquarters of Samsung’s digital radiography and ultrasound business, was awarded HHM Health’s Healthcare Innovator Award for its SonoSync technology and contributions to closing the gap in quality, accessible healthcare for underserved communities. The award was accepted on March 19 at HHM Health’s annual Healing Hands Luncheon in Dallas, Texas.

SonoSync offers real time collaboration with medical experts. (Photo: Business Wire)

SonoSync software allows clinicians to engage in real-time collaboration with experts, no matter their location, and provide quality patient care in communities that may lack access to obstetricians and other specialists. Providers at HHM Health regularly utilize SonoSync via the clinic’s Samsung V7 ultrasound system to connect with obstetricians, Maternal Fetal Medicine specialists, Fetal Therapists and others. This allows such experts to join appointments remotely, guide sonographers during ultrasound examinations and provide recommendations that can impact care when time is of the essence. This type of remote access can help break down economic, transportation and language barriers for patients who otherwise may not receive the type of care they need.

“We’re honored to receive this award and to play a part in HHM Health’s work as they provide care to underserved communities in the Dallas area,” said Tracy Bury, Women’s Health Segment Leader for Boston Imaging. “A patient’s ability to access the care they need shouldn’t be limited by their geographic location, the language they speak or their proximity to certain experts. SonoSync can help bridge these gaps and provide quality care when its needed most.”

The Samsung V7 ultrasound system used at HHM Health not only connects clinicians with experts but utilizes AI to assist sonographers with measuring and labeling anatomic structures during exams, enhancing the quality of examinations and patient care. Latasha Jarrett, MD of HHM Health commented “When we explained the need, your company (Samsung), cared enough to help us serve the underserved.”

“We are committed to enhancing patient and clinician experiences with AI technology whenever possible,” said David Legg, Head of Boston Imaging. “The opportunities for innovation are endless and we will continue to develop systems that can help fill gaps in patient care.”

Boston Imaging was honored to be chosen for the Healthcare Innovator Award. Tracy Bury, Beth Carini, John Dixon, and Anthony Tardi were present at the Luncheon to accept the award on behalf of Boston Imaging.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people’s lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world’s best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, medical imaging, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

About Boston Imaging

Boston Imaging markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. Boston Imaging is the United States headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Boston Imaging’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonimaging.com

