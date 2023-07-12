Revvity to Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revvity (NYSE: RVTY), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Max Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, a live audio webcast will be available via this registration form or on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

