R&D Firm Battelle Pulls Inspiration From Surprising Sources

Battelle engineering manager Michelle Masters tells MassDevice.com how insights ranging from national security to aeronautics can inform the creation of disruptive new medical devices. Medical device executives and Ted Talk-ers love comparing the medtech industry to consumer electronics or aeronautics when making grand points about the market, but at Battelle cross-industry correlations speak to the core of the company’s engineering philosophy.

Hey, check out all the engineering jobs. Post your resume today!