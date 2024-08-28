PulseSight Therapeutics Confirms H2 2024 Conference Schedule

PARIS, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics SAS, an ophthalmology biotech company developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology, is pleased to confirm its schedule of scientific and business conference attendance for H2 2024.



July 17-20, American Society of Retina Specialists, ASRS Annual Meeting , Stockholm CEO Judith Greciet, Chairman Dirk Sauer and founder Francine Behar-Cohen attended

, Stockholm September 18, Retina Forum , Barcelona CEO Judith Greciet presenting and Chairman Dirk Sauer attending

, Barcelona September 20-21, Sachs Biotech in Europe Forum , Basel CEO Judith Greciet presenting

, Basel November 3-5, EVER Congress , Valencia CSO Thierry Bordet presenting

, Valencia

PulseSight Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech launched in February 2024, is advancing two first-in-class drugs ready for clinical trials targeting dry age-related macular diseases (AMD), including geographic atrophy (GA), and wet AMD both major causes of blindness in the elderly.

PulseSight’s proprietary non-viral vectorized therapy platform uses an electro-transfection system to deliver DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle to treat eye diseases.

At the conferences, PulseSight will be presenting progress with its lead program PST-611 in GA as well as the company’s clinical development plan, for both PST-611 and PST-809 (in wet AMD).

Judith Greciet, CEO of PulseSight Therapeutics, said, “PulseSight has all the ingredients to become a leading biotech in the field of non-viral gene therapy in ophthalmology. Our proprietary innovative platform provides unique features in terms of efficacy, safety and durability of effect, as already validated in clinic. Our two programs, PST-611 in GA and PST-809 in wet AMD, are targeting severe diseases with wide unmet needs. They both have the potential to become future blockbusters. We have exciting times ahead and I look forward to progressing our therapies into the clinic to evaluate their potential to be truly life-changing for patients with diseases leading to sight loss.”

PulseSight is currently raising a Series A financing round to advance its programs into clinical proof-of-concept studies.

About age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

AMD is a disease with progressive, painless loss of central vision with a strong burden on patients’ everyday life, impacting their ability to read, recognize faces, and see objects and, ultimately, leading to irreversible vision loss in the elderly. After reaching an intermediate stage, AMD can progress to either ‘Wet AMD’ or ‘Dry AMD’, which can then evolve into GA (geographic atrophy), leading to irreversible blindness. In all its forms, AMD represents a compelling unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market, estimated to reach $27.5 Billion by 2031.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease with a focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety and sustained activity, PulseSight’s technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using an electro-transfection system. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-lasting treatment for major eye diseases.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a crucial regulator of iron homeostasis and holds the potential to effectively address key pathological mechanisms in GA, whilst requiring re-treatment only every six months. This program is ready to enter the clinic by the end of 2024.

About PST-809 for Wet AMD

PST-809 is a dual-gene plasmid encoding for anti-VEGF aflibercept and decorin, an anti-angiogenic and anti-fibrotic native protein, showing superior efficacy against anti-VEGF gold standard while limiting the need for frequent reinjection. PST-809 is at the very late stage of preclinical IND-enabling studies.

Based in Paris, France, the company’s investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

