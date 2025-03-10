Virpax Looking to Use MET to Develop Intranasal COVID Vaccine

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRPX) (“Virpax” or the “Company”), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral barrier indications, is looking to use Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) or a similar technology to deliver a mRNA COVID vaccine. Virpax currently uses its MET for Envelta (NES100) and NobrXiol (VRP324).

The Company will look to explore delivery of vaccines via intranasal delivery similar to the FluMist which is used for patients with a fear of needles. The current vaccines in the market use lipid delivery technology to deliver mRNA to induce an immune response via injection. Virpax hopes to use a non-lipid polymer, which may be safer and have less side effects.

NES100 is an enkephalin drug product based on a type of nanotechnology delivery approach. Enkephalin is a naturally occurring (endogenous) peptide that is not easily administered in its original form. We believe that the nanotechnology may enable and enhance the delivery of this metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. In addition, Virpax uses MET with NobrXiol. NobrXiol is being developed for delivery of cannabidiol in the management of epilepsy in children and adults. NobrXiol utilizes the MET as its delivery system to cross the blood brain barrier, propelling the cannabidiol nanoparticles through the nose to the brain via the olfactory nerve. The drug has received pre-Investigational New Drug application guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop one other prescription product candidate, NobrXiol™, which is being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax has competitive cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) for two of its prescription drug candidates, one with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and one with the Department of Defense (DOD). Virpax is also seeking partners for two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit https://www.virpaxpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those described below. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete studies and clinical trials that the Company plans to initiate and other factors listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

info@virpaxpharma.com