Veracyte to Highlight Extensive Decipher® Data at 2026 ASCO GU Symposium

More than 15 abstracts showcase how the Veracyte Diagnostics Platform is advancing urologic cancer care with decisions guided by Decipher Prostate and Bladder tests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT #ASCOGU--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today more than 15 abstracts featuring its urology portfolio will be presented at the 2026 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The abstracts span studies across prostate and bladder cancers, featuring real-world data for Decipher Prostate and new insights from phase II clinical trials, including one utilizing the company’s upcoming TrueMRD™ Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) test. Collectively, these studies highlight how Veracyte’s Decipher and TrueMRD genomic tests are increasingly helping to guide clinical decision-making, advance biological understanding, and accelerate innovation in urologic cancer care. The conference will take place February 26-28 in San Francisco.

“The breadth of data at ASCO GU shows how our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform is driving meaningful insight across multiple urologic cancers,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director, Urology. “In bladder cancer, Decipher is increasingly being integrated into studies that aim to help guide treatment decisions. With TrueMRD, our whole-genome sequencing minimal residual disease platform, we are extending the understanding of tumor evolution and treatment resistance, while also providing critical information to ensure the earlier detection of recurrent disease when a cure may still be achievable.”

One of the key studies being presented is SURE‑02, a phase II trial examining how genomic subtyping with the Decipher Bladder test can inform treatment approaches in bladder cancer.

“The findings underscore the importance of molecular subtyping in muscle‑invasive bladder cancer and support the integration of genomic classifiers, such as the Decipher Bladder test, into clinical trial design, for the first time suggesting a biologically informed strategy for the use of anti-TROP2 ADCs,” said Andrea Necchi, M.D., principal investigator of the SURE‑02 trial. “This approach enables a more rational selection of novel treatment strategies and represents an important step in aligning clinical research with precision‑based care.”

Other highlights at the conference include an oral presentation with data on Veracyte’s upcoming TrueMRD MIBC test in the HCRN GU 20-444 response guided bladder-sparing trial and results for Decipher Bladder from NURE-combo and BLASST-01 trials:

Additionally, Veracyte continues to strengthen the connection of real-world data and outcomes to the Decipher Prostate test and the Decipher Genomics Research for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) platform, with several abstracts being showcased at the conference including:

Veracyte’s Decipher team will be at Booth #48 at the 2026 ASCO GU Symposium. More information, including a full list of Decipher-focused abstracts being presented, can be found here.

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test has been validated in many dozens of published studies involving more than 100,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level 1B” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Decipher Bladder

The Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifier is a 219-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that is designed for use in patients following bladder cancer diagnosis who face questions regarding treatment intensity. The test classifies bladder tumors into five molecular subtypes, each having distinct tumor biology and potential clinical implications. This information can help physicians and their patients better understand the degree of benefit that would likely be gained from neoadjuvant chemotherapy and/or the likelihood of harboring non-organ-confined disease at time of surgery, respectively. More information about the Decipher Bladder test can be found here.

About Decipher GRID

The Decipher GRID database includes more than 200,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research and help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers. GRID-derived information is available on a Research Use Only basis. More information about Decipher GRID can be found here.

About TrueMRD

Veracyte’s TrueMRD testing approach uniquely gives clinicians a comprehensive picture of their patient’s cancer status at every step, enabling them to personalize post-treatment care. From a small blood sample, we use AI and whole-genome sequencing to create a custom, molecular “fingerprint” for each patient’s tumor and then track the cancer’s recurrence and evolution over time. We plan to begin making our first TrueMRD test—for muscle-invasive bladder cancer—available to clinicians in the first half of 2026 and then expand to other cancers. More information about Veracyte’s TrueMRD testing approach can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

