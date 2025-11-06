SUBSCRIBE
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentation given at the Stifel conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

 Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-stifel-2025-healthcare-conference-302606237.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

