ValGenesis Appoints David Horn as President

Life sciences executive brings more than two decades of financial, strategic, and operational leadership experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Leadership--ValGenesis, the global leader in digital validation and lifecycle management solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of David Horn as president, effective Oct. 5, 2026.

Horn joins ValGenesis as the company expands its Smart GxP™ platform and VAL™ (ValGenesis AI) capabilities. As president, he will focus on strengthening the company’s financial and operating foundation, supporting global growth, and expanding relationships with life sciences organizations. He will work closely with ValGenesis founder and CEO Siva Samy to execute the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“ValGenesis has significant opportunities ahead as we continue to grow and expand how we serve life sciences organizations,” Samy said. “David brings a rare combination of operating leadership, financial expertise, and industry knowledge. His experience helping companies navigate growth and strategic change will strengthen our leadership team as we enter this next stage.”

Horn brings more than two decades of experience across life sciences, finance, strategy, and business development. Most recently, he served as president and chief financial officer of Seer, Inc., where he oversaw finance and certain commercial functions and worked with management and the board on strategic planning and execution.

Before joining Seer, Horn spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley, where he served as managing director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group. He led the firm’s global Life Science Tools and Diagnostics practice and helped oversee its Western Region Healthcare practice, advising public companies on capital markets transactions and strategic initiatives. Earlier in his career, Horn held business development leadership roles in the medical devices and life sciences sectors.

“ValGenesis has built a strong position in life sciences, with deep customer relationships and significant innovation underway across its Smart GxP and VAL platforms,” Horn said. “I’m excited to work with Siva and the broader ValGenesis team at this important stage in the company’s growth and help realize the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Horn holds a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Horn’s appointment reflects ValGenesis’ continued investment in the leadership and capabilities needed to scale globally and help life sciences organizations modernize GxP operations.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc., is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit valgenesis.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Weeks

lisa.weeks@valgenesis.com