United Therapeutics Corporation Presents New Data from TETON-1, ADVANCE OUTCOMES, and Additional Research in Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Fibrosis at ATS 2026

Presentations of results from the positive TETON phase 3 pivotal studies of inhaled treprostinil in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) include efficacy and safety results from TETON-1 and integrated results from TETON-1 and TETON-2

Results from the successful ADVANCE OUTCOMES study of ralinepag in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) will be presented

Additional presentations include an interim analysis from the TETON-PPF study of inhaled treprostinil in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), preliminary results from the PHINDER study of patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) with and without pulmonary hypertension (PH), and interim results from the ARTISAN study of parenteral treprostinil in PAH

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that 12 new data presentations across its commercial and development portfolio will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, May 15-20, in Orlando.

“We are thrilled to share additional positive data from the TETON-1 study in IPF and the ADVANCE OUTCOMES study in PAH, our pivotal studies that achieved unprecedented results in these two life-threatening diseases that have significant unmet needs. The data we are sharing from our research programs in pulmonary hypertension and ILD, including PHINDER, ARTISAN, and TETON-PPF, will also provide important clinical insights that may meaningfully impact how these devastating diseases are managed and help improve outcomes for the people living with them,” said Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at United Therapeutics.

Poster Presentations Include:

ARTISAN Interim Analysis: Early Treatment with High-Dose Treprostinil Reduces Mean Pulmonary Artery Pressure and Improves Risk Status in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Oral Session AQ19, Sunday, May 17, 9:27 - 9:39 am

Patient Insights into Subcutaneous Pump Therapy in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Poster Session A65, Sunday, May 17, 11:30 am - 1:15 pm

Accuracy of Clinician Suspicion for Pulmonary Hypertension in Interstitial Lung Disease by Care Setting: Interim Comparison from the PHINDER Study, Poster Session B41, Monday, May 18, 11:30 am - 1:15 pm

Real-world Dosing of Parenteral Treprostinil Post-Sotatercept Launch, Poster Session B67, Monday, May 18, 11:30 am - 1:15 pm

Real-World Persistence to Oral Treprostinil in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: A Decade in Review, Poster Session B106, Monday, May 18, 2:15 pm - 4:15 pm

TETON Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Inhaled Treprostinil for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Integrated Efficacy and Safety Results for TETON-1 and TETON-2, Mini-Symposium B95, Monday, May 18, 3:51 pm - 4:03 pm

Clinical Outcomes with Parenteral Induction Therapy in Patients with Methamphetamine-Associated PAH: A Subgroup Analysis of the EXPEDITE Study, Poster Session C65, Tuesday, May 19, 11:30 am - 1:15 pm

Patient Reported Outcomes in Interstitial Lung Disease with and without Pulmonary Hypertension: Interim Results from the PHINDER Study, Poster Session C104, Tuesday, May 19, 2:15 pm - 4:15 pm

TETON-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Inhaled Treprostinil for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Poster Session C103, Tuesday, May 19, 2:15 pm - 4:15 pm

TETON-PPF Clinical Trial of Inhaled Treprostinil for the Treatment of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis, Poster Session C103, Tuesday, May 19, 2:15 pm - 4:15 pm

ADVANCE OUTCOMES: A Phase 3, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of Ralinepag for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Poster Session D28, Wednesday, May 20, 8:15 am - 10:15 am

Real-World Comparison of Antifibrotic-Treated and Untreated Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in a Commercial and Medicare Advantage Population, Poster Session D22, Wednesday, May 20, 8:15 am - 10:15 am

Sponsored events include:

Patients and Experts Forum, Saturday, May 16, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Hyatt Regency Orlando

ATS Research Program Benefit, Saturday, May 16, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, Hyatt Regency Orlando

Sponsored Symposium: Unmet Needs in IPF – Understanding Disease Burden and Current Approaches , Monday, May 18, 1:15 pm - 2:00 pm, Innovation Theater 5

, Monday, May 18, 1:15 pm - 2:00 pm, Innovation Theater 5 Sponsored Symposium: Treating PAH – Are We Ready to Aim Higher? Tuesday, May 19, 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, Innovation Theater 8

About United Therapeutics

Founded by CEO Martine Rothblatt to discover a cure for her daughter's life-threatening rare disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, United Therapeutics transforms the treatment of rare diseases and pioneers alternatives to expand the supply of transplantable organs. From our innovative therapies to our groundbreaking manufactured organs, we are bold and unconventional. We move quickly from scientific theory to practical technologies that can save lives. As a public benefit corporation, even our legal structure reflects our commitments. We serve patients, act with integrity, create long-term shareholder value, and operate with sustainable practices that protect the future we are working to build. Visit us at www.unither.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others: our belief that presentations of data from our clinical studies will provide important clinical insights that can meaningfully reshape how diseases are managed and improve outcomes; and our goals of expanding the supply of transplantable organs, developing practical technologies that can save lives, creating long-term shareholder value, and operating with sustainable practices. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of May 11, 2026, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

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