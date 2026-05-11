SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Partner’s Bizengri cleared by FDA for ultra-rare cancer days after winning priority voucher

May 11, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Modern collage with halftone hand holding pencil and drawing check mark. Confirmation. Concepts of agreement and choice

iStock, Alona Horkova

Partner Therapeutics announced last week that the FDA had granted Bizengri a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher to accelerate drug review.

The FDA has approved the use of Partner Therapeutics’ Bizengri to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma carrying a specific genetic mutation—a decision that came just days after the drug was awarded the regulator’s national priority voucher.

Bizengri, a HER2- and HER3-directed bispecific antibody that received accelerated approval in December 2024 for certain adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and children with adenocarcinoma harboring an NRG1 gene fusion, is the seventh drug approval under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program of the FDA, the regulator said in a Friday release.

With this latest approval, Bizengri can now be used in adults with cholangiocarcinoma positive for the NRG1 gene fusion, a key genetic alteration that leads to a deadlier disease and is found in fewer than 1% of all cholangiocarcinoma patients, according to a press announcement from Partner last Wednesday.

Bizengri is the first FDA-approved therapy for this particular type of cholangiocarcinoma and is specifically indicated for those whose disease has progressed on or after a previous line of systemic therapy, the FDA said.

Data from a single-arm study involving 19 patients formed the basis of Bizengri’s approval. Overall response rate was 36.8%, according to the FDA, with duration of response running from 2.8 months to 12.9 months.

“Through the national priority voucher pilot program, the FDA is accelerating therapies for rare diseases with unmet medical needs, reviewing applications in significantly shortened timelines,” Commissioner Marty Makary said in a prepared statement. Partner filed its supplemental application for Bizengri last month. The FDA awarded Bizengri its CNPV ticket publicly two days before securing the approval.

Unveiled in June 2025 and piloted a month later, the CNPV program rewards companies that align with certain federal priorities, including lowered drug prices and investments to onshore manufacturing capabilities. Vouchers drastically cut down FDA review times.

In the more than 10 months that it’s been in play, however, the CNPV program continues to be hounded by uncertainties and legal questions. “In theory, the benefits look great,” Kinnari Patel, CEO of think-tank RTW Institute, told BioSpace in an interview in March. Indeed, the CNPV program has led to the speedy approval of impactful drugs, such as Boehringer Ingelheim’s Hernexeos for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with certain mutations, as well as Eli Lilly’s weight-loss pill Foundayo.

Still, “the criteria for selection is not as transparent and standardized as we would like,” Patel told BioSpace, leaving companies in the dark about whether they could qualify for a voucher or not. In February, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) raised similar transparency concerns, noting that the entire program has been “shrouded in secrecy,” with the FDA failing to respond to several Congressional inquiries.

Businessman confuse others with jargon in speech bubble dialogue
FDA
9 Months In, FDA’s New Priority Voucher Program Still Clouded With Uncertainty
The FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program, unveiled in June 2025, is “shrouded in secrecy,” Democratic representative Jake Auchincloss said last month, as regulatory and biopharma leaders try to decode the criteria for investigational or approved drugs to receive a voucher.
March 23, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read more

Earlier this month, Sanofi reportedly asked to take its drug Tzield off the CNPV program after a high-level disagreement within the FDA over whether to grant approval for type 1 diabetes. Reviewers wanted to clear Tzield, but Tracy Beth Høeg, acting director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, pushed back, citing uncertainties over the drug’s risk-benefit profile.

Rare diseases Cancer Regulatory Approvals
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
FDA commissioner Marty Makary speaking on a Youtube video, wearing a dark suit and a blue tie
FDA
Trump signs off on plan to oust embattled FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: report
May 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman carrying a stopwatch on a progress bar illustrating last minute deadline to complete a business project
Alzheimer’s disease
Biogen, Eisai hit with 3-month delay for starting SubQ Alzheimer’s therapy
May 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Indianapolis, U.S. - April 16, 2016: Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals VI
Manufacturing
Lilly invests $4.5B in Indiana manufacturing, opens doors of 1st genetic medicine site
May 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
IPO Initial Public Offering finance business concept. 3D render vector illustration of Trading on IPO Initial Public Offering, Business Startup and Stock Market Concept. Public offering share launch
IPO tracker
Odyssey launches upsized $279M IPO, Seaport docks on Nasdaq
May 8, 2026
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Editorial Team