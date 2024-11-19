Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Heather Turner, J.D., to Board of Directors

Accomplished biotechnology CEO brings 25 years of strategic, operational, and legal experience

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced the appointment of Heather Turner, J.D., former Chief Executive Officer at Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. In conjunction with Ms. Turner’s appointment, Ann E. Taylor, M.D., is stepping down from the Board of Directors following more than three years of service.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Heather to the Terns Board, and I am confident she will be a valued thought partner. Heather brings relevant sector expertise in obesity and oncology and a deep understanding of the development of therapeutic products from research and development through to commercialization. We look forward to her insights and contribution to the strategic decisions that will strengthen and drive Terns’ further growth,” said Amy Burroughs, chief executive officer of Terns. “We thank Ann for her many contributions to Terns over the last three years as we have progressed innovative programs from research to the clinic.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Terns’ team as we advance a robust clinical development pipeline with the potential to transform patient care across serious metabolic diseases and oncology,” stated Ms. Turner. “I am excited to work with Terns’ talented leadership and Board to advance their novel, small molecule product candidates through clinical development to bring differentiated, new medicines to the patients who need them.”

Ms. Turner is a seasoned biotechnology executive with 25 years of experience across a range of therapeutic areas and stages of company development. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Carmot Therapeutics, where she led the execution of a dual track IPO/strategic transaction process, which ultimately resulted in the acquisition of Carmot by Roche for $3.1 billion. Prior to that, she was Chief Legal Officer at Lyell Immunopharma. Before that, Ms. Turner held General Counsel leadership roles at Sangamo Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Orexigen Therapeutics, and Conor Medsystems. Ms. Turner began her career as an attorney in the Business Department of Cooley LLP. She earned her J.D. at the University of California, Los Angeles – School of Law and her B.S. in Environmental Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

