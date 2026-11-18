Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) -a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests based on three-dimensional analysis of telomeres (which are the ends of chromosomes), today announced that it has signed a term sheet dated as of August 20, 2026, providing an option to obtain an exclusive worldwide commercial license with the University of Manitoba and Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd., covering an artificial-intelligence method and system for the automated detection of low-concentration malignant cells in a biological sample, subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive license agreement. No license rights have been granted at this stage.Under the contemplated definitive license agreement, Telo Genomics would receive exclusive rights to make, use, sell and import licensed products and processes in the field of identifying, quantifying and analyzing cancer cells from human biological samples for cancer screening, clinical diagnosis, treatment selection and disease monitoring, including products that obtain FDA, EMA, Health Canada or equivalent regulatory approval.The AI method is designed to automatically identify rare malignant cells in a sample, a capability that is central to liquid-biopsy minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, where residual cancer cells may be present at extremely low frequency. The contemplated collaboration would, if a definitive license agreement is executed, grant Telo Genomics exclusive rights to the jointly developed AI and is intended to support a more reproducible, scalable workflow for detecting circulating tumor cells before those cells are profiled on TeloView®."This term sheet is a natural extension of the scientific collaboration that built Telo Genomics," said John Farlinger, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Telo Genomics. "Our platform already combines highly sensitive detection of circulating tumor cells with single-cell 3D telomere analysis. Exercising the option and entering into a definitive license agreement for this AI detection method, developed by the University of Manitoba and Technion, could help make that workflow faster, more reproducible and commercially scalable as we advance our multiple myeloma program and evaluate additional oncology applications."Detecting the right cell is the first step in any liquid-biopsy assay," said John Farlinger. "Automating that step with AI reduces operator variability and supports the sensitivity required for MRD. Pairing automated cell identification with 3D telomere profiling is consistent with our goal of giving clinicians both a count of residual disease and a readout of its biological aggressiveness."The territory contemplated under the term sheet is worldwide. The field of use covers identification, quantification and analysis of cancer cells from human biological samples, including products that obtain regulatory approval. The term sheet provides an option for a contemplated exclusive worldwide license within the specified field of use. No license has been granted. Any grant of license rights remains subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive license agreement. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be completed on the terms described or at all.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 190+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM, is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitThe University of Manitoba, founded in 1877, is Western Canada's first university and the largest research university in Manitoba. Based in Winnipeg, it is home to the Max Rady College of Medicine – established in 1883 as the Manitoba Medical College and the first medical school in the Prairie provinces – and to a broad research enterprise spanning health sciences, life sciences, and technology translation. The University commercializes research through its Partnerships and Knowledge Mobilization office.Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, connecting its scientific and technological expertise with industry in Israel and worldwide. Its technology transfer office, T3, supports the commercialization of Technion inventions through intellectual property licensing, startup formation and industry partnerships. T3 also facilitates sponsored research and manages the Technion's patent portfolio.John Price, Chief Financial OfficerTel: 408-550-5767555 Richmond Street WestToronto, ON, Canada, M5V 3B1To view the source version of this press release, please visit